Neighbourhoods have never mattered more. The chances are you’ve gotten to know yours on a whole new level as we all spend more time than ever close to home.

As such, Time Out quizzed thousands of city-dwellers on their favourite places to live and hang out in order to find the 50 coolest neighbourhoods in the world. And among the champions was London’s very own Soho.

Based on thousands of responses to our Time Out Index survey, London editors and trusted local experts put their heads together to decide on the coolest place to be during what has to be the capital’s weirdest year. It wasn’t an easy decision, but it was agreed that there’s no place on earth like Soho – and it needs a bit of our love right now.

The central London enclave of cool has been one of the area’s hardest hit by the current crisis, but its amazing residents and businesses have shown resilience and resolve in the face of adversity. Long-standing and iconic venues like The French House and Maison Bertaux drew in thousands of pounds in crowdfunding to secure their futures, and the area’s pedestrianisation has seen Soho come outside – its quintessential bohemian spirit taken into the streets this summer.

All this helped secure Soho the number 31 spot in the global rankings, with Barcelona’s Esquerra de l’Eixample taking poll position and Downtown LA in at number two. We’ll add them both to our lengthy travel bucket list for 2021, then.

