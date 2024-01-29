Legendary Covent Garden pub Punch & Judy has closed

Covent Garden’s Punch & Judy pub is one of the area’s most popular boozers. Thanks to its prime spot on the Piazza and terrace looking out over nearby street performers, the Punch & Judy has long been ideal for visitors looking to both sink pints and soak up West End vibes.

If you’re planning on heading down to the Punch & Judy for a pint or few, heads up: the pub is currently closed. The boozer shut last week (on January 22) for refurbishments.

The pub is scheduled to reopen sometime at the end of February and it’s apparently getting quite the makeover. The ‘significant renovation’ will span both the pub’s upstairs and downstairs and reportedly cost six figures.

Covent Garden’s Punch & Judy pub was named after the very first recorded ‘Punch and Judy’ show in England, which supposedly took place way back in 1662 and was watched by Fire of London diarist Samuel Pepys. The pub dates all the way back to 1787 and these days is run by Greene King.

The Punch & Judy doesn’t yet have an official reopening date, nor any preview pics of what it’ll look like once reopened. Watch this space for updates!

In other legendary London venue news, legendary Camden gay pub The Black Cap is reopening, classic pub The Constitution is opening up again and the team behind The Glory is opening a brand-new venue in east London.

Did you see that eight London gastropubs have been named the best in the UK?

Plus: Resy, one of London’s favourite restaurant booking platforms, is shutting down.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Phil Wang in Nunhead is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.