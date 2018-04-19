Like it hot? A Tabasco festival with unlimited food and bloody marys is coming

Tabasco, the hot saucy minx, is celebrating its 150th birthday with a food festival in Hoxton on May 11. The line-up is killer – and you get unlimited food and bloody marys once you’re there.

That’s huge, considering barbecue god Smokestak and Mexican expert Breddos Tacos will be teaming up for a mysterious collab, while Jinjuu will be serving its spicy Korean fried chicken alongside Indian specialist Gunpowder and the head chef from Berber & Q. For team vegan, there will be plant-based burgers from The Vurger Co.

Tickets are £20 and a new batch will be released every Friday at 10am up to the event. The food and drink are unlimited until sold out, and there will be bloody marys. Bottomless ones. Oh yes.

The Tabasco festival is on May 11, 7pm-10pm, at Hoxton Docks, 55 Laburnum St, E2 8BD. Get a ticket via Eventbrite.

