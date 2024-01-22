Lina Stores is opening its first restaurant in west London

Lina Stores is adding to the chain’s eau de nil-shaded coterie of pasta restaurants with a brand new South Kensington branch.

The latest Lina Stores will open this spring, and join the brand’s rapidly expanding group of five other London restaurants, as well as their original Italian deli on Brewer Street in Soho, which opened in 1944.

Open from breakfast through to dinner, the new site will have room for 140 covers with a wrap-around terrace on the corner of Exhibition Road and Thurloe Place. The menu will feature a number of dishes created especially for the new location, including stracciatella with escarole and anchovy served with carta da musica flatbread, as well as mussel and ‘nduja marinara on grilled focaccia, and a pudding of rhubarb, almond and brown Butter Cake with zabaglione cream.

‘We are incredibly excited to bring Lina Stores to South Kensington this spring,’ says Masha Rener, Head Chef of Lina Stores.

‘It’s both a popular destination for those visiting the city but also has a strong sense of local community, and the neighbourhood therefore feels like the perfect location for our first restaurant in west London, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests old and new to our new home.’

The new restaurant joins branches of Lina Stores in Marylebone, Clapham, King’s Cross, Bloomberg Arcade and Greek Street in Soho, as well as their recently opened cocktail bar Bar Lina, which is below the Brewer Street deli.

15-17 Exhibition Road, SW7 2HE

