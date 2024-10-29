London tube strikes November 2024: how to get around during this week’s industrial action

Thought we were finally free of strikes? If you haven’t already seen the news, we hate to burst your bubble but London will soon be hit with almost two weeks of industrial action on the Underground.

The action begins this week but there won’t be full-on tube strikes every day. The disruptive period will consist of a mixture of walk-outs, overtime bans and different groups of staff taking action on different days (see the breakdown here). Nonetheless, it’s a good idea to check your map app of choice well in advance of making your journey to avoid any disappointment.

Worried about transport around the capital during the upcoming strike period? Here’s our guide to getting around London on strike days in November.

When are the London Underground strikes?

The tube strikes will run from November 1 to November 8, with another strike day on November 12. There will also be an overtime ban in place from November 3 to November 16. This is what TfL says to expect each day:

Friday, November 1 – Saturday, November 2 : Normal service

: Normal service Sunday, November 3 : Services will finish earlier than normal, finish your journey by 5pm

: Services will finish earlier than normal, finish your journey by 5pm Monday, November 4 : Normal service

: Normal service Tuesday, November 5 : Severe disruption, any running services will start late and finish early

: Severe disruption, any running services will start late and finish early Wednesday, November 6 : Severe disruption, any services that run will start late and finish early

: Severe disruption, any services that run will start late and finish early Thursday, November 7 : No services

: No services Friday, November 8 : Severe disruption (including Night Tube), any services that run will start late and finish early

: Severe disruption (including Night Tube), any services that run will start late and finish early Saturday, November 9 : Services will start late

: Services will start late Sunday, November 10 – Monday, November 11 : Tube running as normal but some services may be affected by planned works

: Tube running as normal but some services may be affected by planned works Tuesday, November 12: Severe disruption, any services that run will start late and finish early

How to travel around London during the tube strikes

The Overground, Elizabeth line, DLR and London buses should all be operating as normal, albeit with some disruption to accommodate more passengers. Those services are expected to be much busier, so make sure to factor in some extra time to get to where you need to be.

TfL advises that you walk or cycle wherever you can. If you need to use public transport, you can use TfL’s journey planner to get up to date info on your route.

Will any London Underground services be running?

Nope. Strike days are expected to affect all tube lines equally.

Will the Elizabeth line be running?

The Elizabeth line will indeed be running. You can find out more about that here.

Is there any other travel disruption to be aware of?

Some DLR, London Overground and Elizabeth line services may not stop at certain tube stations that are closed due to strikes.

There may still be disruption on non-strike days when part of the tube network are closed for work to take place.

