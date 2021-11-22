London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Trafalgar square at night
Photograph: Shutterstock

London’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will take place in Trafalgar Square this year

Expect live music, food stalls and stage performers

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

It was pretty gutting when we heard that London’s iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks would be cancelled for the second year running (thanks, pandemic). Even though things are looking like they’ll be a hell of a lot more fun this year than last – with heaps of clubs, parties, and events on offer to usher in 2022 – what if you’re after something quintessentially London

Well, it’s just been announced that the capital’s official New Year’s Eve celebrations will take place in Trafalgar Square, with a new event organised by the Mayor of London. The festivities will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer, with footage setting up the excitement for 2022 and looking back at the capital’s highlights from the past year. There will be a live choir and other music, as well as food stalls and a huge screen showing the broadcast. What’s more, everything will still look super sparkly, thanks to the huge Christmas tree which will be unveiled in Trafalgar Square on December 2. 

Keen to get your hands on tickets? You’ll have to be patient for now. The event is still subject to licensing application approval, and tickets will be awarded to applicants through a lottery system, with more details announced in due course – including the price and how to get tickets when they’re available. 

Here are the best NYE parties in London.

Check out the best things to do in London this weekend.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on New Year

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.