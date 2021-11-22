It was pretty gutting when we heard that London’s iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks would be cancelled for the second year running (thanks, pandemic). Even though things are looking like they’ll be a hell of a lot more fun this year than last – with heaps of clubs, parties, and events on offer to usher in 2022 – what if you’re after something quintessentially London?

Well, it’s just been announced that the capital’s official New Year’s Eve celebrations will take place in Trafalgar Square, with a new event organised by the Mayor of London. The festivities will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer, with footage setting up the excitement for 2022 and looking back at the capital’s highlights from the past year. There will be a live choir and other music, as well as food stalls and a huge screen showing the broadcast. What’s more, everything will still look super sparkly, thanks to the huge Christmas tree which will be unveiled in Trafalgar Square on December 2.

Keen to get your hands on tickets? You’ll have to be patient for now. The event is still subject to licensing application approval, and tickets will be awarded to applicants through a lottery system, with more details announced in due course – including the price and how to get tickets when they’re available.

Here are the best NYE parties in London.

Check out the best things to do in London this weekend.