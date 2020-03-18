Many of London’s top bars have called (temporary) last orders

After confusing guidelines from the government amid the coronavirus outbreak, many London bars have been forced to make the difficult decision themselves to temporarily close their doors to customers.

While some bars and pubs across the capital remain open – bringing in even stricter codes of conduct when it comes to hygiene or limiting capacity in order to enable social distancing – today sees some of the top bars in the capital call last orders for the time being.

Both Swift and Bar Termini in Soho, as well as Walthamstow’s The Jellied Eel, Satan’s Whiskers in Bethnal Green, Black Rock in Shoreditch, Forza Wine in Peckham and Authentique wine bar in Tufnell Park are among those to have made the tough decision to temporarily cease service.

Understandably, other top London bars have stuck to the motto of ‘business as usual’, though, while lacking concrete guidance from the government as the Covid-19 crisis deepens in the capital.

We’ll be raising a virtual glass to all these bartenders tonight and will keep you updated on how you can bring their drinks to your own home over the coming weeks.

