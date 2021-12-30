Fair to say, the year 2022 won’t have to try too hard if it’s to outdo its two immediate predecessors.

It gives me nothing but pleasure to report, therefore, that, barring some kind of new global crisis (and let’s not entertain or dwell on that thought) it’s already shaping up to be an absolute worldie of a year. If you like culture and you like London, then 2022 has something for you. It’s back-to-back bangers.

Check out our list of the best theatre to look forward to and book now. No fewer than 17 blockbuster plays for you to salivate over, including Punchdrunk’s return, Jodie Comer’s stage debut and the long-awaited West End resurrection of ‘Jerusalem’.

Then we’ve only gone and rounded up all the best nightlife, gigs and festivals on the horizon too. How could you not be excited for Koko’s big relaunch? Printworks’ 20 confirmed shows? All Points East finally getting that Kraftwerk headliner slot sorted? Mamma mia, the time for raving is nigh.

And what of the silver screen? Let’s not kid ourselves: the cinema’s had a rough couple of years. But if all goes according to plan, 2022 should have some absolute corkers to satisfy the multiplex masses (the latest ‘Jurassic Park’) and the arthouse (hello to Robert Eggers’s ‘The Northman’). Check out our film editor Big Phil’s exhaustive list of 32 films you need to see in 2022.

Finally, take a minute to browse our rundown of mega London events coming on strong in 2022. The V&A is putting on an eye-catching super-show, Carnival should be back and bigger than ever and the Science Museum is staging its most ambitious, sci-fi flavoured exhibition of all time. As I said at the start: bangers!

