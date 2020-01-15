Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right MOB Kitchen is giving away free veggie lunches to anyone who turns up with tupperware
MOB Kitchen is giving away free veggie lunches to anyone who turns up with tupperware

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Updated: Wednesday January 15 2020, 9:00am

Mob kitchen veggie lunch giveaway
Photograph: MOB Kitchen

We know you love a free lunch. Who doesn’t? But here’s something even better: a free lunch that’s veggie, single-use-plastic-free, made from surplus food that would otherwise be going to waste and helping raise funds to fight global hunger. 

MOB Kitchen, the company behind countless wallet-friendly recipes, is launching a MOB Truck, aka a kitchen on wheels. To celebrate they are giving away free lunches in Covent Garden later this month. 

Photograph: MOB Kitchen

To tuck into your freebie, plant-based lunch all you need to do is bring your own tupperware along or donate a meal to a hungry child using the United Nations’ ShareTheMeal app, here

Donations support the World Food Programme’s lifesaving work in places like Yemen, Syria and Nigeria.

You’ll have two veggie dishes to choose from, both of which will be made using surplus veg donated by City Harvest, a London-based charity which aims to put fresh surplus food to good use. (It’ll also be taking care of any leftovers on the day and redistributing them to people in need around the city, fyi.)

This one’s a winner. 

The MOB Truck will be parked in the Covent Garden Piazza from noon to 3pm on Friday January 24. 

