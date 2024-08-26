Now on the market: this spectacular £60 million Hyde Park penthouse

There are a few basic requirements most of us look for when finding a place to live in London. A bit of natural light (or at least a window) in a bedroom, a working shower and ideally some decent flatmates... that sort of stuff. But for some, that simply won’t do.

For those looking for that little extra something (and with immense amounts of cash), a spectacular penthouse overlooking Hyde Park has just come on the market for a whopping £60 million. Yep, £60 million.

What do you get for that price? Well, the pad comes fully equipped with one of the largest private terraces in central London. If that doesn’t quite do it for you, there’s also an in-house private cinema and cocktail bar, a gym complete with a sauna and a restaurant on site. There’s also a 24-hour concierge on hand to help and, complete with views of the City of London, the Royal Albert Hall and Kensington Palace, a move to the 7,000 square foot penthouse means you’d practically be neighbours with actual royalty.

Designed by architect Lee Polisano and property developers Fenton Whelan, the £530 million Park Modern luxury complex also has 57 built-in residences, each boasting floor to ceiling windows and en-suite bathrooms.

Located along Bayswater Road, Fenton Whelan is one of several businesses invested in the £3 billion glow-up planned for the area. Other planned local upgrades include an all-inclusive luxury wellness hotel, an Everyman cinema and a brand-new shopping centre.

If the £60 million price tag for the penthouse made your eyes water, fret not. You can get a one-bedroom apartment in Park Modern for just £2.15 million. A (comparative) bargain! Here are some more pics of the penthouse.

