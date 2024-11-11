Olivia Rodrigo is officially the next headliner for BST Hyde Park 2025! Following her huge world tour this year, the pop superstar will be bringing hits from her award-winning albums SOUR and GUTS back to London next summer. It’ll be her biggest UK show to date.

Rodrigo is also among the bookies’ favourites to headline Glastonbury next year, so watch this space. In the meantime, here are all the details you need to get your hands on tickets for Olivia Rodrigo at BST Hyde Park.

When is Olivia Rodrigo playing BST Hyde Park?

The pop star will be headlining BST Hyde Park on Friday, June 27.

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale goes live on Friday, November 15 at 9am. You can buy them here.

Is there a presale?

There sure is. Olivia megafans can get early access to tickets via the Amex presale, which began at 9am on Monday, November 11 and ends 8am on Friday, November 15.

There’s another presale that you can sign up for on the BST website. That one goes live at 10am on Wednesday, November 13.

How much will tickets cost?

General admission for Olivia Rodrigo’s date starts at £79.95 and £64.95 for children aged between two and nine.

There are several VIP packages up for grabs, starting at £129.95 and going up to £299.95 for the ‘Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience’.

Who’s on Olivia Rodrigo’s BST Hyde Park lineup?

Olivia will be joined by The Last Dinner Party – Mercury Prize nominees and winners of the Rising Star Brit Award last December – and girl in red, the indie pop project from Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven Ringheim.

The full line-up is yet to be announced.

Image: BST Hyde Park

Who else is headlining BST Hyde Park 2025?

So far, the confirmed headliners are the Electric Light Orchestra, country singer Zach Bryan, folk pop star Noah Kahan and musical movie star Hugh Jackman. Expect even more to be announced over the coming weeks!

