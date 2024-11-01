The 2025 edition of Hyde Park’s British Summer Time music festival is already looking pretty massive. Jeff Lynne’s ELO were announced as the first headliner in what’ll be their final ever show, then Zach Bryan was revealed as the second headliner – and sold out so quickly BST added another day. And today (November 1) BST has revealed its third headliner: Hugh Jackman.

Now, we know what some of you might be thinking. Hugh Jackman? Headlining a music festival? Jackman is a bona fide musical star. The Greatest Showman’s soundtrack broke all kinds of records here in the UK, while Jackman starred in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables. He actually started his career in musical theatre, playing Gaston in an Aussie version of Beauty and the Beast.

In other words, Jackman has plenty of musical pedigree. His BST Hyde Park show will be titled ‘From London With Love’ and it’ll see him perform songs from The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, The Music Man and more. Here’s how to nab tickets.

When is Hugh Jackman playing BST Hyde Park?

Mark your calendars, musical fans: Jackman’s headlining day is on Sunday July 6 2025.

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale is next Wednesday November 6 at 10am. You’ll be able to buy on the BST website here.

Is there a presale?

There are a few presales. Today (November 1) a presale begins at 2.30pm for American Express cardholders.

On Monday November 4, there’ll be a fan presale at 10am and an even presale at 2pm. Find all the details on the BST website here.

How much will tickets cost?

Ticket prices haven’t yet been confirmed. To give you an idea of a ballpark figure, both ELO and Zach Bryan’s shows started from around £101.95.

Who’s on Hugh Jackman’s BST Hyde Park lineup?

As yet no one else is on Hugh Jackman’s BST Hyde Park lineup, with the poster teasing ‘special guests and full supporting lineup to be announced’.

Who else is headlining BST Hyde Park 2025?

So far, Jeff Lynne’s ELO have been announced as headlining BST next year. That one’ll be a special show: it’s being billed as the band’s final ever concert. Find out how to get tickets here.

Otherwise, US country superstar Zach Bryan is headlining not one but two days at BST 2025. Find out all about those here.

The headliners of BST in 2024 were SZA, Kings of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue and Stray Kids.

