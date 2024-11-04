Subscribe
Noah Kahan is the fourth headliner of BST Hyde Park 2025: how to get tickets

The folk-pop star will be joined by Gracie Abrams on July 4 next year

Amy Houghton
Written by
Amy Houghton
Contributing writer
Noah Kahan performing live
Photograph: Adam McCullough / Shutterstock.com
Headliners for next year’s British Summer Time at Hyde Park have been coming in thick and fast in recent weeks. Kicking things off was Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra (whose headline show will be their very last), BST followed-up with country music star Zach Bryan, who announced a second headline day after his first swiftly sold out. Hugh Jackman was the third to be revealed last week. 

Now, it’s been revealed that folk-pop sensation Noah Kahan is joining them! Noah has soared to stardom over the last couple of years and on his previous trips to London has played four sold out shows at Wembley Arena and the O2.

If you missed your chance on those occasions, here’s how to get you hands on tickets to Noah’s headline BST performance. 

🎤 The best gigs in London this month.
🎸 The best music festivals in London.

When is Noah Kahan playing BST Hyde Park?

Noah will be headlining in Hyde Park on Friday, July 4 2025

When do tickets go on sale? 

General sale for Noah Kahan’s headlining day will go live at 10am on Friday, November 8

Is there a presale? 

Presale will go live at 10pm on Wednesday, November 6 and remain open until 9am on Friday, November 8. Fans have until 9.59pm on November 5 to sign up here. 

Another presale for American Express cardmembers starts at 10am on Monday, November 4. 

How much will tickets cost?

The price of tickets hasn’t been confirmed yet. Each day of BST Hyde Park can be priced slightly differently but to give you an idea, both ELO and Zach Bryan’s headline shows started from around £101.95. 

Who’s on Noah Kahan’s BST Hyde Park lineup? 

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams (yes, she is related to J.J Abrams), has been confirmed as Noah’s special guest. The full lineup yet to be announced. 

Noah Kahan at BST Hyde Park
Image: BST Hyde Park

Who else is headlining BST Hyde Park 2025?

So far, the confirmed headliners are the Electric Light Orchestra, country singer Zach Bryan and musical movie star Hugh Jackman. 

If you don’t see your fave, don‘t worry, yhere are likely to be plenty more headliners to come. Last year, the headliners were SZAKings of LeonMorgan WallenAndrea BocelliRobbie WilliamsShania TwainStevie NicksKylie Minogue and Stray Kids.

