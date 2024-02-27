All Points East has revealed Kaytranada as its next massive headliner for 2024

When it comes to festival season in London, you can always bank on All Points East to put together a heck of a line-up. The Victoria Park fest (which could soon get much, much bigger) always boasts several days headed up by some of the planet’s biggest stars.

And that’s the case once again this year, with All Points East having just revealed its next massive headliner. None other than Kaytranada will be leading APE’s bill on Friday August 16.

As usual for APE, the Grammy-winning, genre-blending Canadian DJ and producer will be supported by some other pretty sizeable names. Victoria Monét, Thundercat, Amaarae, JYOTY, Lancey Foux and Channel Tres are all on the line-up for Aug 16, as well as TSHA, Kilimanjaro, Lou Phelps, Felo Le Tee, Taylah Elaine, Arthi, Kitty Ca$h and Tkay Maidza. It’s one of APE 2024’s most stacked bills yet.

Image: All Points East

Who else is playing All Points East 2024?

Other headliners so far announced for this year’s east London festival include Loyle Carner (August 17), LCD Soundsystem (August 23) and The Postal Service / Death Cab For Cutie (August 25), as well as Justice, PinkPantheress and Charlotte de Witte at Field Day.

How to buy tickets for Kaytranada at All Points East

General sale for Kaytranada at All Points East starts at 10am on March 1, while Amex Presale is already underway. Tickets start from £54.95 (minus booking fee) and you can book on the APE official website here.

It’s been a big week for summer festival news here at Time Out London. Not only did Maiden Voyage, one of the city’s best festivals, announce a new location, but Kings of Leon were revealed as headliners for BST in Hyde Park. For more, check out Time Out’s guide to London’s best music festivals.

