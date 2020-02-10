Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Oscar winners 2020: ‘Parasite’ scoops Best Picture and makes Academy Awards history
News / Film

Oscar winners 2020: ‘Parasite’ scoops Best Picture and makes Academy Awards history

By Time Out Film Posted: Monday February 10 2020, 10:47am

Parasite
Photograph: Curzon: Artificial Eye

Although we awarded ‘Parasite’ a glowing five-star review back in May, we didn’t necessarily see it sweeping the board at the Oscars 2020. But last night, at the 92nd Academy Awards, Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s incredible suspense-filled comedy/thriller/social satire became the first foreign film to pick up the coveted prize for Best Picture. ‘Parasite’ also saw Bong scoop gongs for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. 

Other notable winners on the night included Joaquin Phoenix, picking up the Best Actor award for ‘Joker’, Renée Zellweger, named Best Actress for her turn as Judy Garland in ‘Judy’, and Sam Mendes’s war epic ‘1917’, which took home three technical awards.  

Read on for a full list of last nights Oscar winners:

Best Picture 
‘Parasite’
Read full review

Best Director
Bong Joon-ho, ‘Parasite’
Read full review

Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix, ‘Joker’
Read full review

Best Actress
Renée Zellweger, ‘Judy’
Read full review

Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt, ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’
Read full review

Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, ‘Marriage Story’
Read full review

Best Animated Film
‘Toy Story 4’
Read full review

Best Cinematography
‘1917’
Read full review

Best Documentary
‘American Factory’

Best Documentary Short
‘Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)’

Best International Feature Film
‘Parasite’, South Korea
Read full review

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
‘Bombshell’
Read full review

Best Adapted Screenplay
‘Jojo Rabbit’
Read full review

Best Original Screenplay
‘Parasite’
Read full review

Best Original Song
‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’, ‘Rocketman’
Read full review

Best Costume Design
‘Little Women’
Read full review

Best Film Editing
‘Ford v Ferrari’
Read full review

Best Original Score
‘Joker’
Read full review

Best Animated Short
‘Hair Love’

Best Live Action Short
‘The Neighbors’ Window’

Best Sound Editing
‘Ford v Ferrari’
Read full review

Best Sound Mixing
‘1917’
Read full review

Best Visual Effects
‘1917’
Read full review

Best Production Design
‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’
Read full review

Read our interview with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho.  

Find all the latest reviews and best films currently showing in cinemas.

Staff writer
By Time Out Film

