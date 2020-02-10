Oscar winners 2020: ‘Parasite’ scoops Best Picture and makes Academy Awards history

Although we awarded ‘Parasite’ a glowing five-star review back in May, we didn’t necessarily see it sweeping the board at the Oscars 2020. But last night, at the 92nd Academy Awards, Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s incredible suspense-filled comedy/thriller/social satire became the first foreign film to pick up the coveted prize for Best Picture. ‘Parasite’ also saw Bong scoop gongs for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.
Other notable winners on the night included Joaquin Phoenix, picking up the Best Actor award for ‘Joker’, Renée Zellweger, named Best Actress for her turn as Judy Garland in ‘Judy’, and Sam Mendes’s war epic ‘1917’, which took home three technical awards.
Read on for a full list of last night’s Oscar winners:
Best Picture
‘Parasite’
Best Director
Bong Joon-ho, ‘Parasite’
Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix, ‘Joker’
Best Actress
Renée Zellweger, ‘Judy’
Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt, ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, ‘Marriage Story’
Best Animated Film
‘Toy Story 4’
Best Cinematography
‘1917’
Best Documentary
‘American Factory’
Best Documentary Short
‘Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)’
Best International Feature Film
‘Parasite’, South Korea
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
‘Bombshell’
Best Adapted Screenplay
‘Jojo Rabbit’
Best Original Screenplay
‘Parasite’
Best Original Song
‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’, ‘Rocketman’
Best Costume Design
‘Little Women’
Best Film Editing
‘Ford v Ferrari’
Best Original Score
‘Joker’
Best Animated Short
‘Hair Love’
Best Live Action Short
‘The Neighbors’ Window’
Best Sound Editing
‘Ford v Ferrari’
Best Sound Mixing
‘1917’
Best Visual Effects
‘1917’
Best Production Design
‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’
