The Soho-based Iranian grill restaurant Berenjak is to open a second site this spring in Borough Market, moving into the space recently vacated by Flor (it was announced last week that Flor was closing, but don’t worry pastry heads, its bakery has moved just down the road in Bermondsey). For those unfamiliar, Berenjak is all about Persian-style cuisine like charcoal-grilled kababs and mazeh (small plates).

The new Borough location will use ingredients sourced from the market for an expanded menu that will feature several new homestyle Iranian dishes, including rotisserie saffron chicken zereshk pollow (barberry rice), alongside new mazeh and Iranian desserts. There’ll be plenty of signature classics too and, in a Berenjak first, grab-and-go takeaway lunches between Tuesdays and Thursdays. Interiors-wise, the space will be decorated with stained-glass windows, patterned tiles, hanging plants, rugs, dried flowers and artworks from the Persian diaspora.

Berenjak, 1 Bedale St, SE1 9AL.

