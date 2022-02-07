London
Photograph: Berenjak
Persian restaurant Berenjak will replace Flor in Borough Market

Expect homestyle Iranian cooking made with ingredients from the market

Angela Hui
The Soho-based Iranian grill restaurant Berenjak is to open a second site this spring in Borough Market, moving into the space recently vacated by Flor (it was announced last week that Flor was closing, but don’t worry pastry heads, its bakery has moved just down the road in Bermondsey). For those unfamiliar, Berenjak is all about Persian-style cuisine like charcoal-grilled kababs and mazeh (small plates). 

The new Borough location will use ingredients sourced from the market for an expanded menu that will feature several new homestyle Iranian dishes, including rotisserie saffron chicken zereshk pollow (barberry rice), alongside new mazeh and Iranian desserts. There’ll be plenty of signature classics too and, in a Berenjak first, grab-and-go takeaway lunches between Tuesdays and Thursdays. Interiors-wise, the space will be decorated with stained-glass windows, patterned tiles, hanging plants, rugs, dried flowers and artworks from the Persian diaspora.

Berenjak, 1 Bedale St, SE1 9AL.

Find more things to do in the Borough area with our guide.

Hungry for more? Eat your way around London Bridge’s best restaurants.

