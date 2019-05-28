The best restaurants in London Bridge

May 2019: Eating around London Bridge is like a backpacking world tour these days, and our latest selection includes some new picks from the global melting pot. Despite its name, Arthur Hooper’s overlooking Borough Market is all about Italian small plates, while Kin + Deum serves up proper Bangkok-inspired cuisine. Mexico is represented by the brilliant reboot of Santo Remedio and taco joint El Pastor, while The Coal Shed doles out sizzling steaks and seafood with an international accent. Finally, Native in Southwark waves the flag for seasonal British food.

With the twin food heavens of Borough Market and Bermondsey Street at its heart, plus an abundance of hidden restaurant gems, you’ll struggle to eat badly in SE1, an area of London with something for every taste and budget. Here are our favourite restaurants near London Bridge.