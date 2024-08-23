Rally 2024 at Southwark Park: set times, schedule, lineup and tickets

The August bank holiday is a huge weekend for festivals in the UK, from All Points East and Field Day in Victoria Park to further afield fests like Reading and Leeds and Creamfields.

One of the smaller London festivals trying to muscle in on the Bank Holiday weekend is Rally, which held its first edition last year. Rally’s 2023 debut took place earlier in August and, despite getting drenched in rain, succeeded thanks to its well-curated selection of electronic and alternative musicians.

This year’s Rally is shaping up mighty fine once again. Headed up by the likes of Mount Kimbie, Two Shell, Marie Davidson and Call Super, Rally 2024 will take place in Southwark Park on Saturday. From set times to remaining ticket availability, here’s everything you need to know.

Date and timings

Rally is scheduled to take place on Saturday August 24 in Southwark Park – the nearest tube stops are Canada Water and Bermondsey.

The festival gates open at 11.30am, with early entry and resident tickets needing to get in before 2pm. Last entry for general admission ticket holders is 6pm.

The festival is expected to end at 10.30pm.

Set times, schedule and lineup

Rally has four stages, Channel, Agnes, Visionaire and Mill House. Here are the stage splits and set timings.

Channel

Noon-12.30pm: Montañera

1pm-1.30pm: Sam Akpro

2.10pm-2.40pm: Crystal Murray

3.20pm-4pm: Fabiana Palladino

4.30pm-5.15pm: Armand Hammer

5.45pm-6.30pm: Alabaster DePlume

7pm-7.45pm: Sorry

8.15pm-9pm: Nilüfer Yanya

9.30pm-10.30pm: Mount Kimbie

Agnes

1.30pm-2.10pm: Chanel Beads

2.40pm-3.20pm: Nourished By Time

3.50pm-4.30pm: ML Buch

5pm-5.45pm: James Holden

6.15pm-7pm: bar italia

7.15pm-8pm: Actress

8pm-9.30pm: Two Shell

9.30pm-10.15pm: Marie Davidson

Visionaire

11.30am-3pm: Kiara Scuro

3pm-4.30pm: Danielle & DJ Fart in the Club

4.30pm-6pm: Pearson Sound

6pm-7.30pm: Lena Willikens & Moopie

7.30pm-9pm: Ogazón & Christian AB

9pm-10.25pm: Call Super

Mill House

Noon-2pm: Clark-e

2pm-4pm: anu & 404 eros

4pm-4.30pm: Debby Friday

4.30pm-5pm: James Messiah

5pm-6.45pm: DJ Marcelle

6.45pm-7.30pm: HiTech

7.30pm-8.30pm: Tash LC

8.30pm-10pm: Move D

Tickets

Tickets for Rally 2024 are on final release – which still cost a very reasonable £60.50. Alternatively, ‘early entry’ tickets are also still for sale from £44. Organisers warned on Thursday (August 22) that tickets were running low, so it’s likely the festival will sell out on Friday (August 23).

You can buy them on the Rally website here.

Weather

Rally 2024 is expected to enjoy reasonably decent weather – much better than last year – though don’t be surprised if there is some rain. A wet morning is expected to get less rainy as the day afternoon wears on, with temperatures between 15C and 18C. It’ll be a little blustery.

For the latest weather forecast for Southwark, check the Met Office here.

