Field Day at All Points East 2024: set times, schedule and lineup

London’s electronic music heads: your time has finally come. Field Day 2024 is here, and with it some of the planet’s hugest electronic musicians, DJs and producers.

Previously known for bridging electronic and indie acts, this year’s Field Day is pretty much an exclusively electronic affair. The headliners are French electro house legends Justice and Belgian DJ and producer Charlotte de Witte, and further down the line-up are the likes of Mura Masa, Romy, Shygirl, Yaeji and Sega Bodega.

For the past few years Field Day has been presented as part of All Points East’s two-weekend Victoria Park takeover. This year’s APE has been headlined by Kaytranada, Loyle Carner, Mitski and LCD Soundsystem, while Death Cab For Cutie and the Postal Service will follow Field Day on Sunday.

Off to Field Day on Saturday? Here’s everything you need to know about the festival, from its timings to remaining ticket availability.

Date

Field Day 2024 takes place on Saturday August 24. General entry is at 2pm, while VIP and ‘primary entry’ can go in from 1pm. The curfew is at 11pm.

Find out all about the bag policy of All Points East events at Victoria Park here.

Set times, schedule and lineup

There have been some slight changes to the lineup since it was announced back in February. Headliner PinkPantheress has pulled out, as has producer Vegyn.

The full schedule with timings and stage splits can be found below – all info is taken from the All Points East app, so is subject to change.

East Stage

3.05pm-3.50pm: George Riley

3.55pm-4.55pm: I Jordan

5.20pm-6.20pm: Shygirl presents Club Shy

6.40pm-7.40pm: Romy

8pm-9pm: Mura Masa (DJ set)

9.45pm-11pm: Justice

West Stage

2pm-2.50pm: John Glacier

2.55pm-3.55pm: 2manydjs

4pm-5pm: BAMBII

5.05pm-6.05pm: Tiga & Hudson Mohawke present Love Minus Zero

6.30pm-7.30pm: Yves Tumor

8.15pm-9.30pm: Charlotte de Witte presents Overdrive

Cupra North Arena

2pm-2.55pm: Memphis LK

2.55pm-3.55pm: horsegiirL

4.15pm-5pm: Sega Bodega

5.20pm-6.20pm: Yaeji

6.30pm-7.30pm: Skin on Skin & Kettama

8.10pm-9.20pm Brutalismus 3000

BBC Radio 6 Music Stage

2.30pm-3.15pm: Mary Anne Hobbs

3.15pm-4.15pm: Deena Abdelwahed

4.15pm-5.15pm: Ela Minus (DJ set)

5.15pm-6.15pm: LCY b2b Yazzus

6.15pm-7.15pm: Afrodeutsche

7.15pm-8.15pm: Anna

8.25pm-9.10pm: Jlin

L’Oréal Paris Stage

5.20pm-5.50pm: Batgirl

6.35pm-7.05pm: Once Twice

8pm-8.30pm: Olivia Ward

8.45pm-9.45pm: Duskus

Amex Unsigned Stage

4pm-4.30pm: Aru

5pm-5.30pm: Sola Guinto

6.10pm-6.40pm: Junior Simba

7.20pm-8.20pm: KIIMI (DJ set)

Tickets

Tickets are still available for this year’s Field Day. You can get general admission tickets for £80.60, primary entry for £91.60 and VIP starting from £100.55. You can buy them on AXS here.

There are other perks to be had at All Points East events at Victoria Park this year – especially for Uber One members. They’ll be able to ride free-to-use electric buggies between the East Stage and West Stage, thereby saving a bit of travel time between sets.

Weather

The weather for Field Day is looking alright! While it might be a bit rainy through into the mid-afternoon, things should clear up by the evening – though be warned, the previous night’s rain (combined with the LCD Soundsystem All Points East crowd) may leave things a little muddy.

Expect temperatures to range from 15C to 18C – check the up-to-date weather forecast on the Met Office here.

