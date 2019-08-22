Top ten things to do this August bank holiday
Staying at home is just not an option this August bank holiday weekend...
Make the most out of the last – and longest – weekend in August (Saturday August 24 - Monday August 26 2019). Yes, you can always jump in a London lido or snooze in a big old London park, but this August bank holiday is positively packed with things to do. You’ve gained a day off work, so make it count.
Check out top ten ways to let loose from Friday to Monday and before Tuesday kicks in again. Find more great bank holiday weekend ideas here.
The best things to do this bank holiday
Notting Hill Carnival
Notting Hill Carnival 2019 is a vivid spectacle representing London’s multicultural past and present. This August bank holiday, don’t go anywhere without reading our guide, which includes invaluable Notting Hill Carnival information, route details and tips on having fun and staying safe. Feel the energy of the mas bands, watch the Notting Hill Carnival Children’s Day parade and don’t be afraid to get a little lost in the streets of the Grove.
Smithfield Street Party: A Beastly Adventure
As the party kicks off in Notting Hill, the streets of Smithfield are turning into a carnival of animals. Inspired by the Museum of London’s ‘Beasts of London’ exhibition, 10,000 party monsters are expected at this shindig to see aerial artists swing from Smithfield Canopy, watch dancing giant bird puppets, bands and dog shows. Canine friends are invited too, FYI.
Batuke Festival
Shake it and parade it at this four-day arts festival celebrating African-Portuguese culture. Join dance workshops in kizomba, semba, ginga and Afrobeat, watch theatre performances and screenings, and visit the Afro Marketplace.
Morden Park House 90s Outdoor Cinema
Don’t spend your sweet extra day off work in bed in front of ‘Queer Eye’. Head to this beautiful former deer park to get a huge hit of nostalgia thanks to this outdoor screening of films all nearing their third decade. From the children’s cult classic ‘Jumanji’ through to intertwining narratives of Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction’, there’ll be something for everyone who once owned (and killed) a Tamagotchi.
Vintage Market at the Mansion
London's latest green space has been a hit with the locals, and its throwing of a Bank Holiday Monday market is sure to get even more residents through its doors. There will be your standard selection of vintage stalls, street food and drink stands (both inside and out), and it could be a good reason to finally make the trip to the new hangout on the block.
Chihuly at Kew: Reflections on nature
The squiggly glass sculptures of Dale Chihuly have been stretching their colourful tendrils out in Kew Gardens’ foliage since April, but this might be your last chance to see them sparkling in the sunlight. Arrive early (11am or erm, 1.30pm, depending on your outlook) and you might catch a free introductory tour of the gardens too.
Covent Garden Cool Down
Still get a jolt of adrenaline every time you hear the distant twinkle of a Mr Whippy van? Find everything you need in one spot at this five-day festival of ice cream in Covent Garden. Among the crowd-pleasing scoops, there’ll be avo soft serve, Aperol sorbet, and fruit and vegetable flavoured mixes inspired by the site’s costermonger heritage. Sometimes a frostbitten Calippo just isn’t enough…
Pick your own fruit and veg
Spend a day out on a pick-your-own farm in (or near) London this back holiday weekend. Whether you want to pluck summer-ripe berries, leafy greens and root veg or gather autumnal apples, pumpkins and squashes, these farms all have acres of PYO fields to keep you busy. Strawberries are getting harder to find, but there’s still plenty of apples and blackberries to fill your punnet. Remember, always call your chosen farm ahead of your visit to check what’s ripe for picking.
Green Rooms Market
Get your green fingers on plants, pots, botanical prints and everything in between from top-notch independent sellers at the Green Rooms botanical market. You’ll find cacti, succulents, terrariums and 3D printed pots waiting for you. Plus, you'll be able to join happy houseplants, workshops, terrarium making and macrame plant hanger making workshops. You’ll have a thriving horticultural homestead before you know it.
English Wine Fair
Where springs to mind when you think of wine? Saint Emilion, Bordeaux? How about say… Kent? English wine is on the rise, in fact there are 500 vineyards around the country growing grapes to meet demand. Try some for yourself with a wine weekend at King’s Cross Canopy Market, where a ticket gets you a glass of (English) sparkling wine on arrival and five tiny winey samples. No plonk, promise. Canopy Market. m King’s Cross. Fri Aug 23-Mon Aug 26. Free (ticketed entry with wine £20). Find out more here.
