Top ten things to do this August bank holiday

Make the most out of the last – and longest – weekend in August (Saturday August 24 - Monday August 26 2019). Yes, you can always jump in a London lido or snooze in a big old London park, but this August bank holiday is positively packed with things to do. You’ve gained a day off work, so make it count.

Check out top ten ways to let loose from Friday to Monday and before Tuesday kicks in again. Find more great bank holiday weekend ideas here.

RECOMMENDED: Our full guide to the bank holiday in London