The best things happening in London for Record Store Day 2024

Fancy yourself a bit of a vinyl junkie? Reckon that real DJs don’t need a subscription to Serato? Then you’ll probably already know that this Saturday (April 20) marks the return of Record Store Day.

Founded in 2007 in the early days of the vinyl revival, the annual celebration of indie record stores has since become a key fixture in any crate digger’s calendar, with thousands of stores across the globe participating. This includes many of London’s 50-odd independent record shops, where you can pick up limited-edition releases from the likes of Blur, Olivia Dean, Young Fathers, Sinéad O'Connor, Talking Heads, Laufey, Paramore, Pulp and The 1975.

But that’s not all. From fashion collabs and in-store sets to giveaways and immersive listening experiences, there’s all sorts of fun stuff going on around the city in celebration of the humble. Here, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best things happening around the city.

SXSE – Dash The Henge

Turn your Record Store Day into a mini festival adventure, aka SXSE. Pick up your wristband – and an armful of new records – at Dash The Henge’s shop in Camberwell, where you’ll also find acoustic performances and DJs on the decks (including La Roux!). From there, move onto The Old Dispensary and The Bear for more musical goodness. Still not had enough? Head to Peckham’s hottest new venue, The Greyhound, for an after-party hosted by The Cause. Grab your ticket here.

348 Camberwell New Road, SE5 0RW. £11.50.

Rough Trade East

This record shop Mecca usually goes big on RSD and 2024 is no different. Expect live music from Blue Lab Beats, Divorce, This Is The Kit (also performing on Rough Trade West’s line-up across town), and others. Next door, there will be a special pop-up where you can hear DJ sets from the likes of Sega Bodega, I.Jordan, George Fitzgerald and John Glacier and, most importantly, pick up all of the RSD releases. You can even sign up for a personal shopper if searching through the racks sounds like too much stress. Get on the waitlist here.

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, E1 6QL

V&A’s Sounds From The Studio: A Record Store Day Audio Experience

Once you’ve nabbed all the records you want from your chosen indie store, get down to the hallowed halls of the V&A in South Kensington for the ultimate listening experience. The museum has teamed up with Bowers & Wilkins to give fans the chance to listen to their new purchases on the 800 Series Diamond loudspeakers used in recording studios around the world. The sound will be incredible, and you’ll have the unique chance to get in the groove while surrounded by medieval and Renaissance tapestries. Find out more here.

Cromwell Road, SW7 2RL

Casbah Records

If mere record buying isn’t interactive enough for you, Greenwich’s Casbah Records has two more ways for you to get stuck into RSD. The store will be hosting a trivia quiz, with prizes up for grabs, while you can also take part in a lucky dip to win cinema tickets and an Amy Winehouse film poster. All of that will be accompanied by a live set from The Velvet Overground, a tribute act specialising in the work of experimental icons The Velvet Underground. More info here.

320-322 Creek Rd, SE10 9SW

Phonica Records

The dance music specialists at Phonica Records are renowned for getting in some seriously high-calibre talent for the shop’s annual RSD shindig, with acts like Skream, Shanti Celeste, Daniel Avery, DJ Boring, Sherelle and Special Request rocking up to surprise punters at previous editions. This year sees the Soho institution team up with Junction 2 on its secret line-up. As usual, acts only unveiled as they start spinning, but you can expect a raucous day-to-night affair commencing at 9am and running all the way til 9pm in the shop’s party-ready basement space. Check out the shops’s RSD stocklist here.

51 Poland Street, W1F 7ND

Shrubs And Dubs

Green-fingered vinyl junkies, listen up. Shrubs And Dubs – located at Shoreditch’s Boxpark – will be running a very special offer this Saturday that will not only bolster your record collection but make your home a little bit brighter, too. Every record purchased on Record Store Day will come with a free plant because, as the store puts it, ‘you can’t have a dub without a shrub’. More info here.

Unit 28, Bethnal Green Road, Boxpark, E1 6GY

Third Man Records

A tiny, subterranean studio space hidden underneath its stylish Carnaby Street store, Third Man Records’ Blue Room might just be the most beautiful little live music venue in all of London. It’ll be hosting a triple bill of guitar bands on the evening of RSD in collaboration with Plastic Factory Records. Early birds can get their hands on free cocktails courtesy of Dishoom from 3-5pm, and tickets also include entry to an after-party at Portland Street’s lovely wood-panelled music bar The Social, where Third Man DJs will be spinning tunes until late. Grab your tickets here.

1 Marshall Street, W1F 9BA. £10 in advance (£12 otd).

Tatty Devine Covent Garden x The Gossip Collection Launch

Tatty Devine might not be selling vinyl, but it will be getting in the RSD mood with a special party to launch its new jewellery collection with indie scene royalty, Gossip, including a very cool statement necklace featuring the face of front woman Beth Ditto. Pay a visit to the Covent Garden store from 6pm to 8pm to drink, dance and browse the ten-piece collection, a portion of proceeds from which will go to conflict charity Médecins Sans Frontières. If you’re one of the first 20 attendees, you can also get your hands on an exclusive goodie bag. The event kicks off at 6pm, leaving your day free for record shopping. More info here.

36 Neal Street, WC2H 9PS

As well as all these special events, you can pick up a wealth of special releases at plenty more of our favourite London record shops, including Berwick Street institution Sister Ray Records, Bussey Building favourite Peckham Soul, Next Door Records in Shepherd’s Bush and all three branches of Flashback Records in Crouch End, Islington and Shoreditch. Check the official RSD website here for a full run-down of participating shops. Happy crate-digging!

