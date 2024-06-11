The South London Wine Fair will return to Crystal Palace for its second edition in August

Your chance to try more than 100 wines from across the world, all in one place

Life can be stressful. This summer alone will see an international football tournament, a general election, and (potentially) not great weather, so you’ll be in dire need of something to help you unwind at the end of it all. Luckily, the South London Wine Fair is returning for its second edition this August, and bringing with it more than 100 different wines from across the globe.

What exactly happens at a wine fair? Well, it’s sort of like a festival for people who want to be in bed for 10pm. You’ll be given a wristband upon entry which allows you access to the site in Crystal Palace park, before heading to the ‘bowl’, where the action happens. There, you’ll have access to dozens of wines from 20 vendors and be able to ‘meet importers and winemakers, and learn about all kinds of different vino from natural to classic wines.'

The South London Wine Fair may not be a trendy wine bar in the city but it’s certainly an economical way of trying as many different wines as possible. Tickets start at £40, which is pretty good value for money if you convert it into ‘pounds-per-litre-of-alcohol’.

Each ticket is good for 1 hour and 50 minutes of unlimited sipping, followed by a 50 percent off token at one of the event’s bars. You can then sit back and enjoy the rest of the afternoon with nibbles and a drink, before peacefully heading home at 8pm when the good times come to an end. Ideal, right?

Tickets can be purchased here and are currently in their ‘early-bird’ phase, so get in before the price goes up.

