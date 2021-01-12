Female filmmaking, new British talent and the horror genre have dominated this year’s London Critics’ Circle film awards nominations.

‘Saint Maud’ led the ways with eight nominations, including Film of the Year, British/Irish Film of the Year, Best Director for Rose Glass, Actress of the Year for Morfydd Clark, and Supporting Actress of the Year for Jennifer Ehle.



‘Rocks’ scored six nominations, including recognition for its star, Hackney local Bukky Bakray, and casting director Lucy Pardee, who found the film’s cast of first-time actors from schools around east London.

There was also recognition for Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’, and nominations for each of Steve McQueen’s five ‘Small Axe’ films, including a Film of the Year nod for ‘Lovers Rock’. Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for his supporting performance in Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’



Announced by British actors Darci Shaw (‘Judy’) and Henry Lloyd-Hughes (‘The Inbetweeners’), the nominations drew from a ballot featuring an unprecedented 224 films. In total, 49 different films earned nominations.



The awards, which are into their 41st year, are voted for by 160 members of the Film Section of the Critics’ Circle, the UK’s longest-standing group of critics. To be eligible, films have to be released in a UK cinema or direct to streaming between February 2020 and next month.

‘Our awards stand out from the crowd because they are chosen by people who watch nearly all of the films released in Britain every year,’ said Rich Cline, chair of the Critics’ Circle Film Section, ‘and this year the field is even wider as all direct-to-streaming titles are eligible’.



The winners will be announced on Sunday, February 7.

The nominations in full:



Film of the year

‘About Endlessness’

‘Collective’

‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’

‘Lovers Rock’

‘Minari’

‘Nomadland’

‘Promising Young Woman’

‘Rocks’

‘Saint Maud’

‘The Mauritanian’

Foreign language film of the year

‘Another Round’

‘Collective’

‘About Endlessness’

‘Les Misérables’

‘Minari’

Documentary of the year

‘Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets’

‘Time’

‘Dick Johnson is Dead’

‘The Truffle Hunters’

‘Collective’

British/Irish film of the year (Attenborough award)

‘The Father’

‘Mangrove’

‘Rocks’

‘Saint Maud’

‘Lovers Rock’



Director of the year

David Fincher, ‘Mank’

Rose Glass, ‘Saint Maud’

Steve McQueen, ‘Small Axe’

Kevin Macdonald, ‘The Mauritanian’

Chloé Zhao, ‘Nomadland’



Screenwriter of the year

Chloé Zhao, ‘Nomadland’

Jack Fincher, ‘Mank’

Rose Glass, ‘Saint Maud’

Charlie Kaufman, ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’

Aaron Sorkin, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’



Actress of the year

Morfydd Clark, ‘Saint Maud’

Viola Davis, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Vanessa Kirby, ‘Pieces of a Woman’

Frances McDormand, ‘Nomadland’

Carey Mulligan, ‘Promising Young Woman’



Actor of the year

Riz Ahmed, ‘Sound of Metal’

Delroy Lindo, ‘Da 5 Bloods’

Tahar Rahim, ‘The Mauritanian’

Chadwick Boseman, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Anthony Hopkins, ‘The Father’



Supporting actress of the year

Maria Bakalova, ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’

Ellen Burstyn, ‘Pieces of a Woman’

Jennifer Ehle, ‘Saint Maud’

Amanda Seyfried, ‘Mank’

Essie Davis, ‘Babyteeth’



Supporting actor of the year

Chadwick Boseman, ‘Da 5 Bloods’

Aldis Hodge, ‘Clemency’

Sacha Baron Cohen, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

Shaun Parkes, ‘Mangrove’

Ben Mendelsohn, ‘Babyteeth’



British/Irish actress of the year

Bukky Bakray, ‘Rocks’

Jessie Buckley, ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ and ‘Misbehaviour’

Morfydd Clark, ‘Saint Maud’ and ‘Eternal Beauty’

Vanessa Kirby, ‘Pieces of a Woman’ and ‘The World to Come’

Carey Mulligan, ‘Promising Young Woman’ and ‘The Dig’

British/Irish actor of the year

Sacha Baron Cohen, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ and ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’

John Boyega, ‘Red, White and Blue’

Cosmo Jarvis, ‘County Lines’ and ‘Nocturnal’

Riz Ahmed, ‘Sound of Metal’ and ‘Mogul Mowgl’

Anthony Hopkins, ‘The Father’

Young British/Irish performer of the year

Bukky Bakray, ‘Rocks’

Conrad Khan, ‘County Lines’

Molly Windsor, ‘Make Up’

Kosar Ali, ‘Rocks’

Millie Bobby Brown, ‘Enola Holmes’

Breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker (Philip French award)

Henry Blake, ‘County Lines’

Fyzal Boulifa, ‘Lynn + Lucy’

Emerald Fennell, ‘Promising Young Woman’

Rose Glass, ‘Saint Maud’

Remi Weekes, ‘His House’

British/Irish short film of the year

‘Filipiñana’

‘Hungry Joe’

‘Lizard’

‘The Long Goodbye’

‘The Shift’

Technical achievement award

‘Ammonite’, Stéphane Fontaine, cinematography

‘Birds of Prey’, Deborah Lamia Denaver and Adruitha Lee, makeup and hair

‘Lovers Rock’, Mica Levi, music

‘Mank’, Donald Graham Burt, production design

‘Nomadland’, Joshua James Richards, cinematography

‘Rocks’, Lucy Pardee, casting

‘Soul’, Pete Docter, animation

‘Sound of Metal’, Nicolas Becker, sound design

‘Tenet’, Jennifer Lame, film editing

‘Wolfwalkers’, Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, animation



What to watch now? Check out the best new movies and shows to stream this month.



Or look forward to these new movies coming in 2021.