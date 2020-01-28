Shoreditch is getting a boozy new bingo hall

London is jam-packed with crazy nights out. We can hurl axes, play crazy golf or thwack ping pong balls while scoffing pizza.

But the latest quirky attraction hitting London’s nightlife circuit? Bingo!

OK, so bingo isn’t a new concept – it’s been around for yonks. We have drag bingo, bottomless brunch bingo. We even rounded up the best old-school bingo haunts. But this latest hall promises to be different. It’s even come up with a new name to prove how different it is: Hijingo.

Masterminded by the team behind Puttshack and Bounce, Hijingo sets out to fuse trad bingo games with high-spec production and theatrical visuals.

In fact, creatives behind the pimped-up bingo hall have worked with the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga to produce showstopping visuals – so we’re expecting big things.

Based on Worship Street in Shoreditch, the 8,000-square-foot unit can pack in more than 200 players, and there’s a semi-private raised area for up to 30 punters to hire.

Photograph: Hijingo

Decor-wise, it’s going for ‘futuristic nightlife utopia’ (of course): think ‘Tron’ meets Gala Bingo.

Inside, there are two bars, while food is vaguely Asian-themed. Dishes include Korean chicken and gochujang sauce, crab arancini with coconut and sesame, and pork katsu bagel with slaw and karashi mustard.

A full Hijingo session costs £19 and includes two games lasting around 30 minutes with a 20-minute break in between, or you can walk in and play a single game for £12.

Feeling lucky? It opens on March 16. Eyes down and pens at the ready…

Find out more about Hijingo here.

Grab your mates and get dabbing at one of London’s best bingo haunts.

Get freaky at one of London’s cool and quirky bars.