Takeaway pints in London: pubs near parks serving beer on draught
Pubs in London are allowed to pour one out for takeaway customers to enjoy in the sun
Pubs are closed, didn’t you know?
But some of London’s boozers have found a way to continue to serve their community in the best way possible: by pouring them a pint of the cold stuff to take away. Many have been able to get the right licences in place to transform their pub into an offie, meaning they can sell fresh produce and alcohol to go. The same two-metre rule applies as it would in any shop, so there’s no standing at the bar for a natter – but what a good feeling to drink fresh from the tap again.
We’ve done the Lord’s work by rounding up all the London pubs near parks that are serving beer and other delights for you to take away. Grab a pint and head for some of that daily exercise – or a little sit – in the park. Or take it home for a sup in the garden
Just remember: public facilities in the capital are still largely closed right now, so don’t get caught short. And many parks are closing at 5pm or 7pm each evening. Anddddd the government advice is to stay at home as much as possible, before you go getting any silly park session ideas. And do make sure to keep up that two-metre distance while you enjoy your summer sipping. Otherwise, though, it’s bottoms!
Victoria Park
The Lauriston
People’s Park Tavern
The Hemingway
Hampstead Heath
The Duke of Hamilton
Red Lion and Sun
The Gatehouse
The Stag
Brockwell Park
The Sympathetic Ear
Bullfinch Brewery
Clissold Park
Clissold Park Tavern
The Prince
Alexandra Palace
The Prince
London Fields
Pub on the Park
The Dove
Cat & Mutton (from Saturday)
Off Browadway
Forest Road Brewery (who also deliver to your door from their pint mobile)
The Prince Arthur
Primrose Hill
Prince of Wales
Clapham Common
Joe Public
Wandsworth Common
The Althorp
Crystal Palace Park
The Alma
Tooting Common
The Wheatsheaf
The Regent
Ravenscourt Park
The Anglesea Arms
Streatham Common
The Railway
Hilly Fields
Brickfields
Joyce
Telegraph Hill
The White Hart
Skehan’s
Peckham Rye
Victoria Inn
Highbury Fields
Myddleton Arms
Bethnal Green Gardens
Fugitive Motel
The Sun Tavern
Other pubs away from the parks
Old Ivy House
Please note, situations are changing on a daily basis, so please check with your local before heading along for a pint.
