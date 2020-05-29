Pubs in London are allowed to pour one out for takeaway customers to enjoy in the sun

Pubs are closed, didn’t you know?

But some of London’s boozers have found a way to continue to serve their community in the best way possible: by pouring them a pint of the cold stuff to take away. Many have been able to get the right licences in place to transform their pub into an offie, meaning they can sell fresh produce and alcohol to go. The same two-metre rule applies as it would in any shop, so there’s no standing at the bar for a natter – but what a good feeling to drink fresh from the tap again.

We’ve done the Lord’s work by rounding up all the London pubs near parks that are serving beer and other delights for you to take away. Grab a pint and head for some of that daily exercise – or a little sit – in the park. Or take it home for a sup in the garden

Just remember: public facilities in the capital are still largely closed right now, so don’t get caught short. And many parks are closing at 5pm or 7pm each evening. Anddddd the government advice is to stay at home as much as possible, before you go getting any silly park session ideas. And do make sure to keep up that two-metre distance while you enjoy your summer sipping. Otherwise, though, it’s bottoms!

Victoria Park

The Lauriston

People’s Park Tavern



The Hemingway

Hampstead Heath

The Duke of Hamilton

Red Lion and Sun

The Gatehouse

The Stag

Brockwell Park

The Sympathetic Ear

Bullfinch Brewery

Clissold Park

Clissold Park Tavern

The Prince

Alexandra Palace

The Prince

London Fields

Pub on the Park

The Dove

Cat & Mutton (from Saturday)

Off Browadway

Forest Road Brewery (who also deliver to your door from their pint mobile)

The Prince Arthur

Primrose Hill

Prince of Wales

Clapham Common

Joe Public

Wandsworth Common

The Althorp

Crystal Palace Park

The Alma

Tooting Common

The Wheatsheaf

The Regent

Ravenscourt Park

The Anglesea Arms

Streatham Common

The Railway

Hilly Fields

Brickfields

Joyce

Telegraph Hill

The White Hart

Skehan’s

Peckham Rye

Victoria Inn

Highbury Fields



Myddleton Arms

Bethnal Green Gardens

Fugitive Motel

The Sun Tavern



Other pubs away from the parks

Old Ivy House

Please note, situations are changing on a daily basis, so please check with your local before heading along for a pint.

