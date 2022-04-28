It’s almost festival season, and here to kick it all off in fine culinary style is Taste of London. London’s most exciting and best-loved restaurants will all be making their way to Regent’s Park this June to celebrate all things foodie. With more than 120 dishes to choose from, there will certainly be something to make your tastebuds tingle.

Fan favourites returning this year include award-winning Sri Lankan restaurant Hoppers, delish dim sum hangout Dumplings Legend, and Savile Row’s stylish Italian Sartoria. Big Mamma’s Italian triumvirate, Gloria, Ave Mario and Circolo Popolare, will be on hand to help out with those Instagram-worthy food pics. There are also some exciting festival debuts this year. Marylebone’s Junsei will be serving up authentic Japanese yakitori, the brand-spanking-new Technique by Louis Ashok will be on hand to dazzle and friend-of-Time Out James Cochran will be bringing his Around the Cluck buttermilk Jamaican jerk chicken.

Cult Malaysian hotspot Roti King will be there, while Heritage, London’s first alpine-inspired restaurant, will be serving cheesy things and Spanish bodega Brindisa will be doing its impeccable tapas. Feeling poish? Chai Wu will be bringing its elevated Chinese cuisine, while Mayfair restaurant Manthan from chef Rohit Ghai will be serving Indian comfort food.

Newly released line-up additions include TV chef and rapper Big Zuu at the Fire Pit with Food Network, Michelin Green Star chef Chantelle Nicholson, rum ambassador Ian Burrell and – whoop! – Time Out’s ‘best restaurant in London’ Chishuru.

This festival is not just all about food stalls though, there’s loads more to sink your teeth into. Get crazy competitive with Taste Tee’s miniature golf or scrub up on your culinary credentials at Taste Skillery, where you can learn how to make fresh pasta and other useful kitchen tricks. Continue the gastronomical fun at Diners Club International’s Cook School and learn how to chef up some grub from London’s very best (all with a focus on food waste and sustainability). Festivals can be educational too, you know.

Booze (and more) he=gets alook-in too (I mean, drinks taste of something, right?). Aspall Cyder House is bringing the apples, get a retorative shot of caffeine at the De’Longhi Coffee Bar with coffees and Espresso Martinis, while the Schweppes Bar will have G&Ts and for non-partakers, The Juice Lab.

You can also take your love of grub to the next level with the option of VIP tickets. Holders will get exclusive access to the Diners Club VIP Lounge, an exclusive-sounding area where all sorts of extras are offered. Intimate masterclasses, garden games, artisan tasting sessions, and even fast-track access to all the barbecue dishes from the Taste Fire Pit.

If all that leaves you feeling thirsty, you can pop over to Champagne Laurent Perrier Club House for a glass of their Cuvée Rosé. Or if bubbles don’t excite you (not sure why they wouldn’t) then spirit giants Patrón and Grey Goose are serving up chic cocktails to get the party really started.

Regent’s Park, Jun 15-19, tickets available now from £24.

