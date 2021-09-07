The BFI London Film Festival returns from October 6 to 17 and it’s going to be an absolute doozy. The full line-up has just been announced and it comes gift-wrapped for movie lovers in London – and across UK cities, where screenings will also be held.

On the programme? New films from Jane Campion, Wes Anderson, Pablo Larraín, Joel Coen, Todd Haynes, Eva Husson, Joanna Hogg, Edgar Wright, Jacques Audiard, Julia Ducournau, Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Paul Verhoeven.



There are also directorial debuts from ​​Maggie Gyllenhaal (‘The Lost Daughter’) and musician-filmmaker Jeymes Samuel (‘The Harder They Fall’).

And excitingly for fans of buzzy-as-hell TV shows, and just anyone into Murdoch-like media shenanigans, the first two episodes of season three of HBO’s ‘Succession’ are getting a European premiere. Prepare to soak up those Logan Roy swears in full fuck-off-o-vision.



‘After this last 18 months so many of us are eager for opportunities to connect around shared cultural events,’ says festival director Tricia Tuttle, ‘and we’re looking forward to bringing people together over the 12 days of the LFF to view this truly exceptional programme of film, series and immersive art.’



As previously announced, the Royal Festival Hall and BFI Southbank will be the festival’s main hub south of the river. But a number of West End cinemas are hosting LFF films, too, including the ICA, the Prince Charles Cinema, Curzon Soho, Curzon Mayfair and Odeon West End.



In total, the programme breaks down into 158 films, 75 shorts, eight TV and streaming shows, and a whole XR and immersive art strand. Thirty-nine percent of the feature films are female-directed, 39 percent of the programme is from female and non-binary directors, with 40 percent made by ethnically diverse creators.



As with 2020’s hybrid fest, the BFI Player will play a key role with free short films on offer to subscribers.



That’s a lot to peruse, so if you’re on the hunt for some recommendations here’s a handy guide to 12 unmissable films to catch at the fest. You can book tickets from September 20, with BFI members offered early access.



Head to the official festival site for all the programme information and ticket info.

