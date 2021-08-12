The Ledbury has remained closed since June last year when it announced it would be shut for the foreseeable future due to the difficult conditions presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. As reported by Eater London, chef owner Brett Graham is planning to open its doors once again, but there are still no concrete plans or an official date set.

The Ledbury

It's rumoured that it'll take a more of an informal approach and go down the route of something that'll work more in line with today's climate post-lockdown and restrictions. Relaunching as a brasserie rather than a 50-cover fine-dining white tablecloth spot.

The long-standing two Michelin-starred restaurant opened in 2005 and since then it's gone on to win many accolades. It's rated among the top 50 in the world and considered one of London's very best restaurants, it's no surprise it regularly features on our list of 100 best restaurants in London.

Chase the stars with London's best Michelin starred restaurants.

Discover the best things to do in the W11 area.