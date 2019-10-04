Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The second best bar in the world is right here in London
News / Drinking

The second best bar in the world is right here in London

By Laura Richards Posted: Friday October 4 2019, 9:46am

london's best booze trolleys, connaught bar

While we happen to think of London as the best place for drinking in the whole wide world, we’ll also settle for second best when it comes to fancy accolades like this one. A London cocktail bar has just taken the number two slot at the World’s 50 Best Bars awards.

Mayfair drinking institution the Connaught Bar came in second place at last night’s awards ceremony, announced to a glitzy crowd at Camden’s Roundhouse. Second only to New York Negroni spot Dante, the Connaught Bar was honoured for its impeccable service and knockout Martinis, made from a very posh trolley wheeled over to your table.

The top 50 – voted on by an international network of insiders and industry professionals – was littered with London inclusions, with the iconic American Bar at the Savoy taking the number five spot, Dalston’s Three Sheets rising to number 16 and Bethnal Green’s Coupette in at number 23.

Last year’s London winner Dandelyan closed soon after the awards and was transformed into Lyaness in 2019 – and it’s already found a place in the top 50. Lyaness swooped in at number 39, just one place above Hoxton old favourite Happiness Forgets and Soho aperitivo bar Swift (numbers 40 and 41 respectively).

lyaness

Photograph: Andy Parsons

Another newcomer to the countdown was Kwãnt – in at number 47 – a stylish Mayfair bar we awarded five stars to back in August. It placed one spot higher in the rankings than famous hotel bar Artesian – a fancy watering hole that once dominated this countdown, previously taking the number one spot for consecutive years.

Kwant

Photograph: Andy Parsons

So, while in some eyes we might have lost our number one gloating rights, it seems as though London has still got it pretty good when it comes to cocktails. Fancy a drink?  

See where the Connaught Bar ranks in our very own Drink List.

Staff writer
By Laura Richards

Laura Richards is Associate Editor and Drinks Editor at Time Out London. She started her Time Out journey in 2014, working as a Digital Producer. Over time, London’s unparalleled drinking scene dragged her in deeper. Laura knows London’s drinks scene inside out, having written about the capital’s bars, pubs and late-night spots for close to ten years – from high-end cocktail joints to down-and-dirty boozers (her favourite!). In 2017, her first book on the subject, ‘111 London Pubs & Bars That You Shouldn’t Miss’, was published. She also has an actual qualification in wine and spirits (yes, that’s a thing) from WSET (the Wine and Spirit Education Trust). Don’t ask her what her favourite drink is – she likes them all. Except sambuca. Nobody likes sambuca.

She now looks after all bar, pub and drinking content, as well as Travel, Property and Kids supplements.

Connect with her @lala_richards on Instagram & Twitter.

