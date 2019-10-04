The second best bar in the world is right here in London

While we happen to think of London as the best place for drinking in the whole wide world, we’ll also settle for second best when it comes to fancy accolades like this one. A London cocktail bar has just taken the number two slot at the World’s 50 Best Bars awards.

Mayfair drinking institution the Connaught Bar came in second place at last night’s awards ceremony, announced to a glitzy crowd at Camden’s Roundhouse. Second only to New York Negroni spot Dante, the Connaught Bar was honoured for its impeccable service and knockout Martinis, made from a very posh trolley wheeled over to your table.

The top 50 – voted on by an international network of insiders and industry professionals – was littered with London inclusions, with the iconic American Bar at the Savoy taking the number five spot, Dalston’s Three Sheets rising to number 16 and Bethnal Green’s Coupette in at number 23.

Last year’s London winner Dandelyan closed soon after the awards and was transformed into Lyaness in 2019 – and it’s already found a place in the top 50. Lyaness swooped in at number 39, just one place above Hoxton old favourite Happiness Forgets and Soho aperitivo bar Swift (numbers 40 and 41 respectively).

Another newcomer to the countdown was Kwãnt – in at number 47 – a stylish Mayfair bar we awarded five stars to back in August. It placed one spot higher in the rankings than famous hotel bar Artesian – a fancy watering hole that once dominated this countdown, previously taking the number one spot for consecutive years.

So, while in some eyes we might have lost our number one gloating rights, it seems as though London has still got it pretty good when it comes to cocktails. Fancy a drink?

