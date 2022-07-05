London
The Burnt City, Punchdrunk, 2022
Photo by Julian Abrams

There’s three chances left to buy £25 rush tickets to Punchdrunk’s ‘The Burnt City’

Our rush tickets offer must end soon

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Since Punchdrunk’s superlative new show ‘The Burnt City’ opened back in April, we have been partnering with the immersive theatre legends to bring a weekly release of £25 rush tickets to our readers.

Well, all things must pass, and while ‘The Burnt City’ is booking until December, our partnership is reaching its end. So that means you have just three more opportunities to buy cheap tickets to visit the wild hedonism of Troy and arid desolation of Greece in the company’s two-building, Trojan War-themed extravaganza. 

Find out more about it here, but basically you sign up, we'll let you know what time on a Thursday the tickets go on sale, and then it’s first-come, first-served to get them. The show will hopefully be sticking around for many a month yet, but this may be your last chance for a while to get in for just £25.

Sign up here for our rush tickets here, with the final release on July 21, for dates July 26-31.

‘The Burnt City’ is booking until December 4.

The best new theatre shows to book for in London in 2022.

Immersive theatre in London.

