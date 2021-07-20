Chocolate lovers, brace yourselves.

An extremely special pudding is set to arrive in London on July 26. Known as the Chocolate Cocoa Lava Bun, it’s a gloriously gloopy dumpling delight made by Din Tai Fung Covent Garden, the same Taiwanese spot that gave us the equally outrageous Salted Egg Yolk Custard Lava Bun.

Marvel at its decadence. Behold its artful ooze. And make sure you’re not wearing white jeans when you go and order one. Made premium Valrhona dark chocolate, the cocoa buns are fluffy and warm and come in at a reasonable £3.50 each, though you can make a sweet 50p saving if you buy three at a time, which will set you back a tenner.

Din Tai Fung

Get there fast though, as there’ll only be 150 of these cheeky buns available a day from this steamed dumpling emporium. There are 27 branches of Din Tai Fung around the world but only the UK is getting these special cocoa treats, so think yourself lucky.

Since lockdown, Din Tai Fung is available via Deliveroo, though the menu is slightly reduced and doesn’t include its signature soup dumplings. But there are plenty of other options for you to get your fix. The menu features jiao zi and shao mai (prawn and pork, pork and vegetable, vegetable), steamed buns (chicken, pork, chilli crab and pork) and wontons, including the prawn and pork with black vinegar and chilli oil which we think is one of the best dishes there.

These are the best dim sum spots in London

Want chocolate? Then go to these cocoa paradises