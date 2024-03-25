Thirteen London rooftop bars have been named the best in the world

A new ranking of the planet’s finest rooftop drinking spots features several in the capital

Everybody loves a rooftop bar. And rightly so – spending a few hours with panoramic skyline vistas, sunset views and a cocktail in hand, what’s not to like? So, Londoners will be glad to hear that the capital has not one, not two, but a whopping 13 of the best rooftop bars in the world. Banging.

Mandoe Media analysed 703,289 online customer reviews from 997 bars across 135 global cities to come up with a definitive ranking of the 200 best skyward watering holes on the planet. The company took into account TripAdvisor ratings, drinks prices and Instagram shares. Out of the 200, London bars took 13 places on the list, making up 6.5 percent of entries.

Coming in at 12th in the world was Madison, the penthouse of One New Change which sits smack bang across from St Paul’s Cathedral – not a view many other spots could compete with. Hot on Madison’s heels was Roof East, a spot in Stratford with mini golf and batting cages, which came in at number 14.

In 50th place out of 200 was Coq d’Argent, a verdant bar and brasserie by Bank station. This was followed by The Culpeper Rooftop and Jin Bo Law Skybar which came in 54th and 55th, respectively.

Eight more London bars made the cut in the top 200, including The Standard Rooftop Bar, Willows On The Roof and The Rooftop St. James.

London’s drinking spots couldn’t quite keep up with AkaAza Bar in Bangkok, which came out as the big cheese in first place. You can check out the full global ranking online here. And here are the city’s best rooftop bars, according to Time Out.

