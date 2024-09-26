Anyone remember that time Queen Elizabeth (allegedly) stopped Kim Kardashian staying in the same hotel as her? We most certainly do, and have contemplated how fabulous the venue must be to inspire the Queen’s (unsubstantiated) territorial behaviour.

This week, the establishment in question has received more validation that it is the top place to stay in London. That’s right, the Dorchester Hotel, a veritable institution on Park Lane, has just been named the best hotel in the capital. The verdict was decided by the AA, an authority in the hospitality sector which has been reviewing hotels and restaurants for more than a century.

The AA announced the winners of the annual Hospitality Awards on Tuesday September 24, with the Dorchester claiming first place in a rather competitive category. Last year’s winner, the Lanesborough, was just one of the luxurious London hotels in the running, and three others have just been ranked among the top 50 hotels in the world.

But Queen Liz’s choice proved a cut above the rest, with views over Hyde Park, two spas, three award-winning restaurants and the flawlessly elegant decor you’d expect from a royalty-approved venue. Think marble bathrooms and a foyer brimming with floral bouquets.

The AA has previously awarded the Dorchester’s in-house dining options with its rosette rating system. The hotel’s fanciest restaurant is helmed by the world-renowned Alain Ducasse and boasts three Michelin stars.

Despite a location that’s about as central as you can get, the Dorchester is chic in a way that could almost be under-the-radar, tucked away in one of Mayfair’s quieter corners. And if the opulence gets a little overwhelming, you can always go for a walk in the back garden, which in this case, is basically Hyde Park.

If you are looking for luxury outside the capital, the AA’s rankings cover places to stay, eat and relax all over the UK – and you can find the full list on Time Out here.

