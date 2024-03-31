London
Timeout

Sandwich Sandwich shop, London
Photograph: Sandwich Sandwich

This legendary Bristol sandwich shop is coming to London

Sandwich Sandwich is bringing its ‘imaginative, inventive and delicious’ flavours to the capital this spring

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
London boasts a formidable roster of truly knock-out sandwich places. From all these bangin’ festive takeaways to (maybe) the world’s smallest sandwich shop, there are plenty of spots for a slap-up filling between some tasty, tasty bread. 

And luckily for us, another sarnie specialist is about to open its doors in London. Sandwich Sandwich, a Bristol-born sandwich shop founded in 2012 by Nick Kleiner has just announced it will be bringing its gigantic sarnies to the capital this spring. 

The family business has garnered huge success, largely thanks to its following on social media (which is run by Nick’s son, Josh), and has even made its way in the catering world, supplying some of the biggest businesses in Bristol with food. They’re bringing this service to London, too, which can cater for up to 600 people.

In 2023, Sandwich Sandwich won UberEats Restaurant of the Year, and the father-son duo has even caught the attention of Bake-Off judge Dame Prue Leith. Speaking at the ceremony, she said: ‘[The food] from Sandwich Sandwich was particularly imaginative, inventive and delicious. 

‘I’m delighted to hear of their ambition to open additional restaurants. Their menu is fresh, full of flavour, healthy and extremely varied. There’s something for everyone on there.’

And the cross-sections of these sandwiches will leave you salivating – just take a look. 

Sandwich Sandwich
Photograph: Sandwich Sandwich
Sandwich Sandwich
Photograph: Sandwich Sandwich

When talking about the brand’s success so far, Josh Kleiner said: ‘We owe all of this to our customers and the team around us. We cannot thank you enough.’

Works are already under way at the new location at 1 Gresham Street in the City of London, and the doors could be opening in as soon as nine weeks (there’s not yet an official opening date). Keep an eye on Sandwich Sandwich’s Instagram for more updates. 

