Sketch
Photograph: Sketch

This London restaurant has been named one of the most beautiful in the world

It’s one of the city’s most Insta-famous places

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
London’s a beautiful sort of place. From our architecture and leafy parks to our own gorgeous Londoners (don’t be bashful, now), this place reeks of beauty. And now apparently the capital is home to one of the world’s most beautiful businesses. Surprise, surprise.

That’s according to Alan Boswell Business Insurance, who, erm, we’re sure are the purveyors of all things beautiful. ABBI apparently ranked the planet’s most gorgeous businesses by looking at stuff like social media tags and online reviews.

Coming in second overall in ABBI’s study was Sketch, the famously arty multi-roomed restaurant just off Regent Street. Occupying an eighteenth-century townhouse, Sketch has everything from afternoon tea and cocktails to live music. Even if you don’t know Sketch by name, you’ve almost certainly seen it on Instagram. At the mo, it looks something like this: 

Pretty, eh? According to Secret London, Sketch was only beaten by Boekhandel Dominicanen, a Dutch bookshop in Maastricht that sits in a medieval church.

If you’re after beautiful stuff to see and do in London, you’ve come to the right place. For more aesthetically-pleasing stuff in the capital, see our round-up of the prettiest walks or a report which claimed London is the world’s most picturesque springtime destination.

