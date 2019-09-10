This Middle Eastern veggie menu will make meat-eaters green with envy

Chances are you’ve already jumped on the ‘green’ bandwagon – whether that’s buying sustainable bamboo make-up brushes, shopping at pre-loved stores or getting to work on two wheels. Now, your favourite Middle Eastern eatery is also getting in on the action.

This September, The Good Egg Soho has launched brunch and dinner menus for those looking to cut down on their meat consumption, while inhaling millennial pink inside a 1950s-themed diner. Committed to using ethically-sourced ingredients in their dishes, their independent collective work with the Sustainable Restaurant Association ensures that diners get their daily intake of greens when they step through the door.

New brunch favourites include Iraqi aubergine and pitas stuffed with tahini, egg, pickles and roasted beetroot. Dinner offerings also include Aubergine Shawarma, made up of slow-roasted aubergine seasoned with pumpkin seeds and lemon and chilli relish, and Clay Oven Cauliflower mixed with chickpeas and fresh mint.

Inspired by Tel Aviv’s relaxed street food scene, dishes are designed for sharing and can be enjoyed in the alfresco dining space over American-inspired cocktails or craft beers. All. Day Long.

On your bikes.

The Good Egg Soho's green menu is available now.

