Two London garden centres have been crowned the best in the UK

From our vast heaths to our hidden parks and woodland walks, London is pretty great at being green. And the capital also has loads of gorgeous garden centres bursting with flora and foliage to help Londoners curate their very own green oases.

Now, two of them have been named some of the best in the UK. The Daily Mail has revealed its list of 25 best garden centres in the country, ranking them based on their plant selection, houseplant selection, additional items for sale and their restaurants or coffee shops.

London’s oldest garden centre (est. 1851), Clifton Nurseries in Little Venice, ranked seventh on the list. It scored nine out of ten for both its plant and houseplant offering as well as for its coffee shop, Glasshouse. The Mail gave it an overall score of nine out of ten and called it a ‘green oasis in a bustling city’.

Just below in eighth place was Richmond’s bougie Petersham Nurseries, which offers plants and gardening paraphenalia that are a bit more upmarket than average. The paper gave Petersham a nine out of ten for its plants and extra items for sale, but it dropped a point when it came to its houseplant selection.

The Petersham Nurseries Restaurant, which serves food from its own kitchen garden and has been awarded a Michelin Green Star, was awarded a perfect ten. The nursery’s overall score was nine out of ten.

