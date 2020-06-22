Two new drive-in cinemas are coming to London

It’s a summer of drive-in cinema – not just here but across Europe and in the US – and for Londoners with access to a vehicle, the in-car entertainment options just keep coming. The latest, Drive In Film Club, from the people behind Rooftop Cinema, and The Drive-In Club (yes, they all sound preee-tty similar), are setting up screens in north London.

Drive In Film Club, was an early adopter of four-wheeled cinema, running events long before the summer of lockdown, and returns to its old stomping ground of Alexandra Palace from July 4. It offers two screenings a day, seven days a week, with extra family films on Saturdays and Sundays.



On the line-up are classics (‘Grease’, ‘Toy Story’, ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Up’ and ‘ET: The Extra-Terrestrial’) and more recent hits (‘Joker’, ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’). Look out for Spike Lee’s ‘Do the Right Thing’ on July 6 and ‘The Big Lebowski’ on July 16.



Tickets are on sale now from the official site and cost £27.50 per vehicle for afternoon screenings and £29.50 in the evening, although they’re entirely free for NHS workers.

The Drive-In Club, meanwhile, is covering all bases with a ‘multi-screen, multi-genre’ experience at Brent Cross (starting on July 3) and Dagenham (from July 9) this summer. Alongside live comedy nights, it has a big selection of family-friendly movies (‘Moana’, ‘Black Panther’, ‘Inside Out’), cult favourite (‘The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert’, ‘Starship Troopers’) and movies in which Sly Stallone dangles from cliffs (‘Cliffhanger’).



In addition, the Brent Cross venue has Monday night blockbusters like ‘1917’ and ‘Rocket Man’, promising Q&As with actors and directors involved in the movies. On July 22, there’s an actual red-carpet premiere, of ‘Break’, a crime thriller starring the late, great Rutger Hauer and Adam Deacon. We don’t have any idea how this will work but if it doesn’t involve Segways, we’ll be disappointed.



Ticket prices start at £35 via the official site. Again, there will be a stack of free spots allocated for NHS staff.



If you have access to a car, London is your cinematic oyster this summer: you can catch a movie at Printworks in south-east London to Brentford in the west, and from Allianz Park in NW4 and Troubadour Meridian Water in Enfield to Selhurst Park in Crystal Palace. Va-va-voom, etc.

