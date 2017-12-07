Visit this mini city made (almost) entirely from gingerbread

Forget walking in a winter wonderland, a wander through this incredible mini city made entirely (well, almost entirely) of gingerbread will be one of the most festive things you’ll do this season. Back after a blinder of a debut last year, the Museum of Architecture’s Gingerbread City is an exhibition of intricate biscuit streets and buildings, all constructed by some of London’s best architects, urban planners and city landscapers.

Laid out across two floors, the baked submissions come together to create a sprawling metropolis, and thanks to a lovely bunch of Instagrammers, you can take a peek at some of Gingerbread City’s biggest landmarks below...

A post shared by Burwell Deakins Architects (@burwellarchitects) on Dec 6, 2017 at 1:46am PST

This biscuit-based UCL (renamed the University Crumble London – geddit?) is less about snakebite and PPE students, and much, much more about candy canes. And we’re down with that.

A post shared by Amy Lou (@amybodiam) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:23am PST

This gingerbread is hot and fresh out the... printing press. ‘Bake news’ is the talk of the town here.

A post shared by Elliott Wood Partnership (@elliottwood_partnership) on Dec 5, 2017 at 3:35am PST

Let us present Gingerhithe Bridge. An incredible example of biscuit mastery, but a very average example of wordplay. Sorry.

A post shared by Claudia Turton (@claudiaturton) on Dec 5, 2017 at 12:33pm PST

With intricate icing and colourful meringue turrets, this beautiful biscuit castle is a dead cert for our upcoming ‘Top ten attractions in Gingerbread City’ list.

A post shared by Taffy St Bean (@taffyst.bean) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

Gingerbread City’s answer to Portobello Road, this row of prettily coloured townhouses looks good enough to eat. Oh, wait...

A post shared by PHASE3 architecture + design (@phase3architecture) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:08am PST

Welcome to the gummy bear recycling factory. The place where Haribo get made into Evian bottles, we assume.

A post shared by Gruff (@gruffltd) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:24am PST

Then there’s this algae farm train station. Whatever the fuck that is. It’s pretty, though (See the second image in the post above for a better look).

On display until December 22, it’s £3 to enter Gingerbread City, but all the money goes to charity. If you want to try your hand at gingerbread construction, workshops will be taking place three times a day at the museum from Sat Dec 9. You can sign up here.

The Gingerbread City at the Museum of Architecture, Kensington. Until December 22.

