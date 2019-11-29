Watch an orchestra perform the ‘La La Land’ soundtrack in Camden

Cast your mind back to 2016. It was the year Beyoncé released ’Lemonade’, Bridget Jones finally got her happy ending and Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling made a pretty successful film.

Yup, we’re talking about ‘La La Land’. It won six Oscars – seven if you count that ‘Moonlight’ blunder – reinvigorated the public’s appetite for musicals and made us fall more deeply in love with Mr G. The man learned to play the piano for the film, for heaven’s sake.

Well it’s back for a 2019 encore. The Jazz Cafe, which has hosted legends from Ben E King to Amy Winehouse, is putting on ‘La La Land’: The Soundtrack. Sixteen-piece orchestra Rogue Symphony will perform the film’s songs, including ‘City of Stars’ and ‘Another Day of Sun’, as well as classic showtunes from America’s golden era. ‘Oklahoma!’, we're looking at you.

But don’t go expecting a night at the opera. Rogue Symphony isn’t your average orchestra. Directed by Lizzie Boyce – who has performed with the likes of Sting – the ensemble has made a name for itself performing orchestral renditions of seminal albums from Daft Punk, Dr Dre and Destiny’s Child. Its sellout 2018 tour speaks for itself.

So, grab your yellow frocks and tap shoes, it’s gonna be an ex-Seb-tional night.

‘La La Land’: The Soundtrack will take place on Dec 23 at the Jazz Cafe. Tickets start from £17.50

