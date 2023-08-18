What the cluck: Oreo-flavoured fried chicken is coming to London

The limited edition menu will be available at branches of Chicken Shop for three days only

Like fried chicken? Who doesn’t! Like Oreos? Sure!

Like them served... together? Well you now have the chance to find out, as London branches of the Beyonce-approved Chicken Shop are set to serve a limited edition meal which puts the two iconic foodstuffs together.

There will be two dishes available; The O Fries, which come with a salt, pepper and garlic seasoning and crushed Oreo crumb, and The Big Twist Burger with fried chicken, nacho cheese, chipotle mayo and Mexican-inspired mole sauce with Oreo crumb and served in a burnt chocolate charcoal bun. There’ll also be a somewhat less controversial Oreo milkshake up for grabs.

If you’re interested then you’ll have to act fast, as the dishes will only be available from September 1-3 and between 11am-12:30pm.

There’s more good news. These dishes will be free for the first 150 people who get to Chicken Shop’s Baker Street, Islington, Notting Hill Gate, Putney, Soho and Camden locations. But once they’re gone, they’re gone. After that, you’ll just have to pop to the supermarket to get yourself some cookies and wings and make your own.

Katie McNeilage, Head of Marketing at Chicken Shop, seems to be convinced. ‘At Chicken Shop, we’re all about taking fried chicken to the next level. Our expert food team love to create mind-blowing flavours and they’ve invented a shockingly good, limited-edition menu using our delicious fried chicken and much-loved Oreos. We’re so proud of how good it tastes – it really works! – and we can’t wait for fried chicken lovers to enjoy London’s best fried chicken in a completely new, surprising way,’ she says.

Chuku’s in Tottenham is teaming up with Yard Sale for a limited edition lamb and jollof pizza.

Check out all the best new London restaurant openings in August.

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the third episode with Doc Brown in Kilburn.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.