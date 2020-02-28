Where to eat and drink in London this weekend

Here are some seriously appetising reasons to get you out of the house and into Storm Jorge this weekend. Battling the elements will only build up an appetite for a trip to one (or more!) of the best restaurants in London. Read on for foodie inspiration: we recommend you try zero-waste conceptual dining in a Hackney Wick warehouse, gorgeous savoury choux buns in Stratford or buns of the bao variety south of the river. You’ll need to line your stomach before you hit up mega beer fest BrewLDN. Jorge can’t hold us down.

Photograph: Matt Russell

What is it?

A stylish zero-waste restaurant in Hackney.

Why go?

It's actual food for thought.

Perfect for?

A group brunch with your coolest friends.

Where is it?

Unit 7, Queen’s Yard, E9 5EN.

Closest transport

Hackney Wick Overground.

We say

‘There were flickers of sweet, sour and heat against a canvas of deep, salty savouriness. If you’ve ever wanted to pin down that elusive umami taste, this is where to find it.’

Tania Ballantine

Read the full Silo review.

Photograph: Allegra

What is it?

A fine-dining restaurant on the seventh floor of The Stratford hotel.

Why go?

For the savoury choux bun. Just £3 a pop and so very good.

Perfect for?

A night of fancy-pants glitz and glamour.

Where is it?

The Stratford, 20 International Way, E20 1FD.

Closest transport

Stratford tube.

We say

‘Service was top-notch: staff were friendly, explained all the dishes, and even poured all the posh sauces for us.’ Ella Braidwood





Read the full Allegra review

Photograph: Daddy Bao

What is it?

A spin-off of Peckham’s popular Mr Bao, this time in Tooting.

Why go?

Pillow-soft buns: we love the beef brisket bao.



Perfect for?

Low-key dining at any time of day.

Where is it?

113 Mitcham Road, SW17 9PE.

Closest transport:

Tooting tube.

We say:

‘We’re talking melt-in-the-mouth brisket nicely offset by the zingy bite of a wasabi slaw and the verdant freshness of leafy coriander. All snuggled into a spongy, pillow-soft bun that’s as good as any you’ll find in W1.’ Tania Ballantine



