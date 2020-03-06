Where to eat and drink in London this weekend: March 6-8

While we don’t want to be too cynical, one of the good things about dining out in London this weekend is that there probably won’t be the usual queues for a table where you might expect to find them. So maybe now’s your chance for a fast-track taste of pasta at Padella or Gloria? Otherwise, hit up these new spots for a weekend chow-down to remember.

Photograph: Bloomsbury Street Kitchen

What is it?

A Japanese and Mediterranean small-plates restaurant in Bloomsbury.

Why go?

For lamb gyros. All the tastiness of a late-night kebab.

Perfect for

A group outing when you can’t all agree on just one cuisine.

Where is it?

9-13 Bloomsbury St, WC1B 3QD.

Closest transport

Tottenham Court Road tube.

We say

‘The beef tataki was perfection. Each thin, lightly seared, slightly pink-middled slice came adorned with spring onions and garlic crisps.’

Ella Braidwood

Photograph: Milo Brown

What is it?

A modern Sri Lankan restaurant in Soho.

Why go?

For cucumber curry. The humble cuke has never had it so good.

Perfect for

A hot date. This is a small, sophisticated spot for the spicy stuff.

Where is it?

21 Kingly St, W1B 5QA.

Closest transport

Oxford Circus tube.

We say

‘Sri Lankan signatures were the strongest, like fish cutlets – aka spiced mini fishcakes with deep-fried coats – that were good enough to rival my dad’s (which are legendary).’

Tania Ballantine

Photograph: Moncks

What is it?

A European brasserie from the team behind Park Chinois.

Why go?

For a classic burger in a handsome space.

Perfect for

Classic flavours and smart surrounds that would suit any family special occasion.

Where is it?

33 Dover St, W1S 4NF.

Closest transport

Green Park tube.

We say

‘The butcher’s burger with sweet-sour caramelised onion relish ticked all the boxes, while steak tartare was brilliantly textured, if a little under-seasoned.’

Megan Carnegie

Photograph: Jamie Lau

What is it?

Zero-waste drinking beneath Neil Rankin’s vegan burger joint.

Why go?

To see for yourself that parsnips genuinely do belong with booze.

Perfect for

Booth seating and plenty of space mean Tincture is great for a night out with the gang.

Where is it?

Basement, 202 Brick Lane, E1 6SA.

Closest transport

Shoreditch High St Overground.

We say

‘Favourites included: Pears, a kombucha-filled number with shavings of parmesan on the side; and Nips, a curiously earthy combination of apples, bitters and rum infused with roasted parsnips.’

Laura Richards

