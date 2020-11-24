Will we be able to travel this Christmas?

Here’s the deal with festive holidays, as well as trips to see family and friends in the UK, when lockdown lifts

Usually, as soon as the shrivelled pumpkins are cleared away and the final firework bangs, our thoughts turn straight to Christmas in London, and the twinkling lights, ice rinks and festive markets that accompany it. This year, though, things have been a little different, thanks to England’s second national lockdown.

Since November 5, the jolly season has been on pause (at-home Christmas movie marathons and early Christmas tree-buying, aside) with a non-essential travel ban in place, bans on overnight stays and holidays in the UK, closed pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops and restrictions around socialising. That’s all set to change on December 2, though, when the government has confirmed that the lockdown will be lifted.

So, will we be able to travel to see family and friends over Christmas?

When lockdown ends in early December, the current nationwide travel ban will also expire. But that doesn’t necessarily mean all travel will be allowed during the Christmas period.

On December 2, England will return to a regional, tier-based approach, similar to the system the country was using before lockdown. The new guidance states that people who live in a Tier 3 area should ‘avoid travelling to other parts of the UK, including for overnight stays other than where necessary, such as for work, education, youth services, to receive medical treatment, or because of caring responsibilities.’ All accommodation, including hotels and B&Bs, must remain closed in Tier 3.

The guidance for people who live in Tier 2 reads: ‘If you live in a Tier 2 area, you must continue to follow Tier 2 rules when you travel to a Tier 1 area. Avoid travel to or overnight stays in Tier 3 areas other than where necessary... You can travel through a Tier 3 area as a part of a longer journey.’ The advice is the same for residents of Tier 1, although, if they travel to an area in a higher tier they must follow the rules of tier while they are there.

So, whether or not you can travel to see friends and family over Christmas will depend on where you and your family and friends live and what tier those areas then fall into. The government are confirming which areas will be in which tiers on Thursday (November 26).

It’s worth noting that people from England are currently not allowed or are strongly advised not to visit Wales, Northern Ireland or Scotland, though this may also change before Christmas.

But will we actually be able to celebrate Christmas inside?

If you end up living in a tier where you are allowed to travel and stay somewhere overnight, that might not mean you’ll be able to stay with family and friends, as the return of the tier system also means there will be new rules around who can socialise indoors.

In Tier 1, the ‘rule of six’ will apply both indoors and outdoors, which means small festive gatherings will be allowed to take place in homes and also places like pubs and restaurants.

If you live in a Tier 2 area the guidance states: ‘you must not socialise with anyone you do not live with or who is not in your support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place.’ You will, however, be allowed to meet up to six people outside, ‘in a garden or public space’, so an alfresco Christmas dinner would be possible.

In Tier 3 ‘you must not meet socially indoors or in most outdoor places with anybody you do not live with, or who is not in your support bubble. This includes in any private garden or at most outdoor venues’, however the rule of six will apply in outdoor venues like parks or for walks in the countryside.

Might there be special rules for Christmas Day?

Potentially. ‘It will be important to allow families and friends to meet in a careful and limited way, while recognising that this will not be a normal festive period and the risks of transmission remain very real. There is a shared objective to facilitate some limited additional household bubbling for a small number of days,’ reads the government’s ‘Winter Plan’.

Representatives from England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland are said to be currently in talks about a brief festive respite from restrictions, and transport secretary Grant Shapps has said the UK is ‘very close’ to agreeing rules on gatherings. That could look something like the government allowing three households to meet up for up to five days over the Christmas period, though nothing is confirmed yet. Any special rules are likely to be announced on Thursday, when the tiers are also announced.

Photograph: Shutterstock

What about festive holidays?

In lockdown, holidays in the UK and abroad were banned. But come December 2 both ‘domestic and international travel [are] permitted again subject to guidance in each tier.’

If you have plans to go away over the actual Christmas period, it looks like those have been given the green light, provided you don’t live in a Tier 3 area. Once lockdown lifts, England will revert to implementing air bridges and quarantine for those returning or arriving from countries not listed as an air bridge. It even looks like that quarantine time could be cut to just five days if you’re willing to fork out for a private antibody test, too.

It looks like some festive fun could be on the horizon after a month of staying safe indoors. Our collective fingers are crossed!

Staying in London this Christmas? Here’s what to expect when Lockdown 2 lifts.

Here’s how to celebrate Christmas safely this year, according to scientists.