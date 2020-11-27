Here’s the deal with festive holidays, as well as trips to see family and friends in the UK, when lockdown lifts and during the Christmas period

Usually, as soon as the shrivelled pumpkins are cleared away and the final firework bangs, our thoughts turn straight to Christmas in London, and the twinkling lights, ice rinks and festive markets that accompany it. This year, though, things have been a little different, thanks to England’s second national lockdown.

Since November 5, the jolly season has been on pause (at-home Christmas movie marathons and early Christmas tree-buying, aside) with a non-essential travel ban in place, bans on overnight stays and holidays in the UK, closed pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops and restrictions around socialising. That’s all set to change on December 2, though, when the government has confirmed that the lockdown will be lifted.

Will we be able to travel to see family and friends around Christmas?

When lockdown ends in early December, the current nationwide travel ban will also expire. On December 2, England will return to a regional, tier-based approach, similar to the system the country was using before lockdown. The new guidance states that people who live in a Tier 3 area should ‘avoid travelling to other parts of the UK, including for overnight stays other than where necessary, such as for work, education, youth services, to receive medical treatment, or because of caring responsibilities.’ All accommodation, including hotels and B&Bs, must remain closed in Tier 3.

The guidance for people who live in Tier 2 reads: ‘If you live in a Tier 2 area, you must continue to follow Tier 2 rules when you travel to a Tier 1 area. Avoid travel to or overnight stays in Tier 3 areas other than where necessary... You can travel through a Tier 3 area as a part of a longer journey.’ The advice is the same for residents of Tier 1, although, if they travel to an area in a higher tier they must follow the rules of tier while they are there.

So, whether or not you can travel to see friends and family during December will depend on where you and your family and friends live and what tier those areas then fall into. From December 2, London will be in Tier 2. You can find out what tier the area you’d like to visit is in using this government search tool.

It’s worth noting that people from England are currently not allowed or are strongly advised not to visit Wales, Northern Ireland or Scotland, though this is going to change for the actual Christmas period.

So there are special rules for Christmas Day?

Yep. ‘It will be important to allow families and friends to meet in a careful and limited way, while recognising that this will not be a normal festive period and the risks of transmission remain very real,’ reads the government’s ‘Winter Plan’.

With that in mind, all countries within the UK – England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales – have come to an agreement for a brief relaxation of the rules for the festive period.

The announcement states that ‘travel restrictions across the four administrations and between tiers will be lifted to provide a window for households to come together between the December 23 and 27.’

Additionally, ‘up to three households can form an exclusive bubble to meet at home during this period. When a bubble is formed it is fixed, and must not be changed or extended further at any point. Each Christmas bubble can meet at home, at a place of worship or an outdoor public place, but existing, more restrictive rules on hospitality and meeting in other venues will be maintained throughout this period.’

That means, for those five days, people will be able to move freely around the UK and have small-scale Christmas gatherings with their festive bubble, irrespective of what tier they live in.

Can we stay in hotels over Christmas?

Once lockdown lifts, accommodation providers, such as hotels and B&Bs, in Tiers 1 and 2 can host stays again. However, accommodation providers in Tier 3 must close, unless they are being used for essential work or eduction purposes.

During the Christmas period this rule changes. The government guidance states that between December 23 and 27 ‘you can stay in a hotel during the Christmas period, including in a Tier 3: Very High alert area but only by yourself, or with other members of your household. You can stay in private rented accommodation with members of your household, or your Christmas bubble.’

Will we actually be able to celebrate Christmas inside?

Between December 23 and 27, the special Christmas rules outlined above apply.

For the rest of December and the extended festive period, your ability to socialise with pals inside will depend on where in the UK you live. If you live in a tier where you are allowed to travel and stay somewhere overnight, that might not mean you’ll be able to stay with family and friends, as the return of the tier system also means there will be new rules around who can socialise indoors.

In Tier 1, the ‘rule of six’ will apply both indoors and outdoors, which means small festive gatherings will be allowed to take place in homes and also places like pubs and restaurants.

If you live in a Tier 2 area, such as London, the guidance states: ‘you must not socialise with anyone you do not live with or who is not in your support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place.’ You will, however, be allowed to meet up to six people outside, ‘in a garden or public space’, so an alfresco dinner would be possible.

In Tier 3 ‘you must not meet socially indoors or in most outdoor places with anybody you do not live with, or who is not in your support bubble. This includes in any private garden or at most outdoor venues’, however the rule of six will apply in outdoor venues like parks or for walks in the countryside.

Find out which tier the area you want to travel to is in here.

What about festive holidays?

In lockdown, holidays in the UK and abroad were banned. But come December 2 both ‘domestic and international travel [are] permitted again subject to guidance in each tier.’

If you have plans to go away over the actual Christmas period, it looks like those have been given the green light (though it’s worth noting that people living in Tier 3 areas are not encouraged to travel.) Once lockdown lifts, England will revert to implementing air bridges and quarantine for those returning or arriving from countries not listed as an air bridge. It even looks like that quarantine time could be cut to just five days if you’re willing to fork out for a private antibody test, too. Find out more about going on holiday abroad after lockdown here.

It looks like a little festive fun could be on the horizon after a month of staying safe indoors. Our collective fingers are crossed!

