Yard Sale Pizza Field Day competition
Photograph: Field Day

Field Day and Yard Sale Pizza are collaborating on a seriously tasty competition

Order a pizza from the East London faves and you could win tickets to one of London’s best loved festivals

Rosie Hewitson
Written by
Rosie Hewitson
We’re always wanging on about Yard Sale Pizza at Time Out. And they’re not even bribing us with free slices or anything (although if you’re reading this, Yard Sale, it wouldn’t hurt to send a couple of 18 inch-ers to the Time Out office one lunchtime, just sayin’.)

The East London gang just happen to be really flipping good at making pizza pies – good enough that you, the London public, crowned them the winner of our inaugural Clash of the Slices competition a few months back – and keep launching dream #collabs (YSP x Dom’s Subs, YSP x Off Menu, YSP x Four Legs) that make even us jaded journos think ‘that sounds quite sick to be fair.’

Now, hot on the heels of a restaurant pop-up with Top Cuvée, they’ve only gone and launched a competition with beloved Vicky Park music festival Field Day, which celebrates its fifteenth anniversary in August with a banging line-up that includes the likes of Daniel Avery, Peggy Gou, Floating Points, Kraftwerk 3D, Heléna Star, Erol Alkan and The Chemical Brothers.

Here’s the deal: over the course of June, ten golden stickers will be affixed at random to the bottom of ten Yard Sale pizza boxes. Anyone who finds them will bag some serious swag, including a pair of VIP tickets to the festival, a £100 festival bar tab, £50 to spend on pizzas and loads of swanky merch from both brands. 

All you’ve gotta do to be in with a chance of winning all this is order a takeaway pizza between now and 6 July (or when stocks last… so the sooner the better.)

Obviously that means that the more pizza you order this month, the more likely you are to nab free tickets to one of London’s favourite festivals. And even if you don’t win, you’ve still bagged yourself a load of delicious cheesy goodness to enjoy. Best get ordering, like, right now. 

Need more round food? Here’s the best pizza in the city.

If you want to go out to eat, have a nice sit-down at one of these restaurants.

