You can eat adorable pink dumplings in London this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and with so many date night options in London it’s hard to pick one. Is it best to plan a hot date in a cool bar? Book a table at a top restaurant? Or do something a little more offbeat?

Doing Cupid’s bidding can send some people into a tizz, but we’ve got one word of advice: dumplings.

Among London’s enormous platter of dim sum spots, the dumplings at BaoziInn really caught our eye. They’re turning pink for one day only. They also come with a free boozy shot.

Photograph: BaoziInn

Both the Romilly Street and London Bridge BaoziInns will be offering the rosy buns – which include chicken, prawn and soup dumplings – in 50 shades of pink.

What’s more, you’ll get a free Ferrero Rocher chased down with a Red Velvet Baileys shot. Sweet.

We reckon the intimate ambience at the Romilly Street branch of Baozilnn (not to be confused with its much busier Chinatown cousin in Newport Court) makes it a good choice for a romantic dinner, with dark, cosy seating upstairs and downstairs.

Yup, rosy buns are our pick of the bunch for Valentine’s this year. Because no matter how badly the date goes, you’ll still have pink dumplings.

Find more dinner inspo with our list of London’s best restaurants.

Surprise your bae with some alternative date night ideas in London.