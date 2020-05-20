You can now order Eid food hampers on Deliveroo

This weekend is Eid al-Fitr, the Islamic festival which marks the end of the month of Ramadan. It’s usually a time when Muslims gather for communal prayers in mosques and visit friends and family. Currently that’s not possible, but Deliveroo has teamed up with more than 200 restaurants across the UK to offer Eid hampers, Iftar meals and Ramadan bundles for families celebrating at home.

City restaurant Brigadiers is serving up Ramadan set-menu feasts as well as a Ramadan special lamb shank curry. Less traditional but equally delicious, Patty & Bun has created a new halal menu, including vegan burgers and chicken burgers, which is available from its London Fields, London Bridge, Notting Hill and Brighton branches.

For dessert, Dominique Ansel Bakery is selling Eid hampers including a biscuit box with nine different varieties, as well as a gift hamper including pistachio and rose bostock (brioche soaked in rose-water syrup and baked with pistachio frangipane).

You can see the full range by searching under the tag ‘Ramadan Bundles’ in the Deliveroo app.

Check out the best takeaways for delivery in London.

In other news, talks are underway for an extra UK bank holiday in October.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in London. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story