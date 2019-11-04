Zero-waste restaurant Silo is opening in London this week

Sure, plenty of London restaurants are taking a good hard look at their green credentials. But there’s one UK restaurant that has led the charge in sustainable dining before London even cottoned on to the idea: Brighton’s Silo. Now, the restaurant with an entire ethos based on generating no waste (and on serving delicious dishes to boot) has decamped to London.

Silo, the world’s first zero-waste restaurant from chef Douglas McMaster, launched a £500,000 crowdfunding campaign earlier this year to bring the sustainable concept to the capital. And it’s now set to launch at its new site in Hackney Wick on November 8.

The restaurant will be housed at Crate Brewery and will welcome diners to enjoy a regularly changing dinner menu of ten to 15 dishes, such as smoked violet carrots with egg yolks and elephant garlic. On the weekend, hungry brunch-lovers can tuck into guilt-free favourites such as a souped-up porridge, with fresh juices made from imperfect fruit and veg.

Silo London

The wine list puts the spotlight on small, artisanal producers, and cocktails on the menu have been created by award-winning bartender of Lyaness and Cub fame (the latter, a restaurant where McMaster partners), Ryan Chetiyawardana.

Tom Seaton, co-founder of Silo’s new home Crate Brewery said: ‘We are so excited to be embarking on this new chapter in Crate’s story with Doug and Silo, and to ensure that sustainability and creativity thrive throughout all areas of the business.’

Expect interiors fashioned out of upcycled furniture from local designers, with an airy, open feel.

Feeling peckish? You can now book here.

Silo London opens on Nov 8. Brunch: Saturday-Sunday, 11am-3pm; dinner: Tuesday-Saturday, 6-10pm. Find out more here.

