13 veggie comfort food dishes to ease the winter blues

£12

A party on a plate is what you get when you order one of the thalis at Temper’s City branch, although the ’80s pop bangers played in there may be subliminally influencing our taste buds. It has been brought to our attention that the creamy katsu sauce is not that far off chip-shop curry sauce: you are very welcome. A deep-fried soft-boiled egg makes an unctuous addition to the platter, and there’s all manner of fun accompaniments to mix it up with – most notably spiced fried potatoes, juicy turmeric pickles and a crunchy pile of ‘Temper mix’. It comes with a fabulously flaky paratha too.