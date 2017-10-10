13 veggie comfort food dishes to ease the winter blues
From fry-ups to kebabs, these hearty veggie dishes prove that plates needn't be piled with meat to get you all warm and toasty
Four Cheese Rotelle at The Cheese Bar
£7.80
Mac ’n’ cheese can sometimes lose sight of its purpose which, let’s face it, is to give a bowl of gooey cheese enough body for it to feel like a legit meal. The guys at The Cheese Bar (you may know them from the incredible toasties they serve out of The Cheese Truck) have rebalanced the classic dish by making it with pasta that has huge, goo-friendly gaps (unlike macaroni’s tubular holes, which really are a waste of space) and using four kinds of proper cheese: creamy Lancashire, stretchy mozzarella, soft Ogleshield and umami-rich Old Winchester. Quadruple threat.
Kimchi Bibimbap at BiBimBap
£8
When you want a bellyful of tasty stuff but without the immediate need to hibernate afterwards, this Korean classic can be your happy place. Given that this mini chain has named itself after the rice-with-toppings hot bowl food it serves up, it’s a relief how good they are at it. Heaps of sticky carbs and a rainbow of fresh, shredded vegetables make a hearty but healthy base for crunchy kimchi and a runny fried egg. Make sure to douse the whole lot in house miso sauce and gently fiery gochujang (chilli paste).
This Is How We Spring Roll at Max’s Sandwich Shop
£8.50
Max’s greaseproof-paper-wrapped packages are the sandwich equivalent of pop art. Piled high with layers of colour, texture and flavour, they’re fun, brash and stunningly delicious. Plus they leave arty-looking splodges all over the table (and your T-shirt). This particular masterpiece squishes crisp spring rolls – filled with home-pickled beansprouts, chilli, carrot and cucumber – between two wedges of bread. Max adds herbs, sesame seeds, fresh ginger, a bit of sauerkraut and even King Kong Kimchi that’s made down the road from the shop. The finishing flourish? Fermented black soy beans blended with mayonnaise and MSG, the crack of the seasoning world.
Coal Fired Cauliflower Kebab at Bababoom
£9
The smoky, charred cauli in BabaBoom’s veg-packed wrap has been basted in lime and harissa butter. Clearly, not enough vegetables are basted in butter during cooking; it really cranks up the taste to extraordinary levels. The richly savoury softness is then piled with various levels of crunch – pomegranate seeds, raw cabbage salad, crispy fried onions – and drizzled with tahini, pomegranate molasses, herbed yoghurt and harissa sauce. The result? A glorious kebab that’s so tasty you’ll be thinking about it all week. (Plus, after intense, hard-hitting research, we can confirm it’s just as good at soaking up an afternoon’s worth of booze as a greasy doner.)
Iraqi Aubergine Pitta at The Good Egg
£8
When it comes to comfort eating, Middle Eastern menus are a goldmine of squishy, oily, carb-packed favourites. You might have to wait for a table come brunch-time at this Stoke Newington gem, but you’ll forget all about that once you’re scoffing The Good Egg’s fresh, fluffy pitta. This one’s filled with crunchy dak dak salad (cucumber, pickled quince, pine nuts, radish), nutty tahini, silky-smooth fried aubergines and an egg with a Crayola-yellow yolk.
High Grade at Cook Daily
£8.50
This Boxpark favourite is the sort of place that could make a butcher consider going vegan. Who needs bacon when you can scoff a tub of plant-based glory made by these guys? High Grade is loosely weed-themed (hemp seeds, marijuana extract in the sauce etc) but – thankfully for non-tokers – could only be called a hot box in terms of temperature and structure. You can top your brown rice with straight up stir-fried veg, tofu or chikn, a meat substitute that’s hearty, crispy and great at soaking up the sticky barbecue-style sauce.
Samuel Hell Jackson at Biff’s Jack Shack
£7.50
This is serious junk food but without the junk. We’re not sure where jackfruit has been hiding all these years but it sure has revolutionised the vegan street food scene. And Biff’s Jack Shack is the newcomer ready to rule. Get your gob around this animal-free burger’s crisp but juicy patty. It’s stacked with chipotle slaw, jalapenos and vegan cheese squares. Then, if you can handle any more, get BJS’s chunky wingz, smothered in dairy-free blue cheese sauce, complete with sugar cane ‘bone’. With all that smushed in a bun, it’ll be love at first bite.
Vege Fry-up at Bühler and Co
£10.50
Sometimes a fry-up is the only thing that can make a hungover weekend morning not awful. While that might traditionally mean sausage, bacon and heaps of brown sauce, this little baby is the absolute champion of meatless breakfasts. The hash brown slot is filled by a fluffy, crisp-fried corn and polenta cake, there’s squidgy halloumi in there, some nourishing garlic butter spinach, creamy avocado and even B&Co’s own barbecue black bean sauce. The fresh paratha that’s included is great for mopping up leftover juices. See ya later, morning after.
Crispy Egg with Katsu Thali at Temper
£12
A party on a plate is what you get when you order one of the thalis at Temper’s City branch, although the ’80s pop bangers played in there may be subliminally influencing our taste buds. It has been brought to our attention that the creamy katsu sauce is not that far off chip-shop curry sauce: you are very welcome. A deep-fried soft-boiled egg makes an unctuous addition to the platter, and there’s all manner of fun accompaniments to mix it up with – most notably spiced fried potatoes, juicy turmeric pickles and a crunchy pile of ‘Temper mix’. It comes with a fabulously flaky paratha too.
Beetroot Dumplings at Manti
£8.50
This pot of goodness is an edible fairy tale. Beneath a layer of middle-class undergrowth (pea shoots, pomegranate seeds, sumac and fresh herbs) lies a bed of plump handmade Turkish dumplings, their dough cooked just so (al dente). These treasures are settled in a warm swamp of tangy yoghurt and filled with sweet beetroot, dill and cheese curds whipped together as smooth as a fawn’s flank. A soft, salty, za’atar-sprinkled flatbread helps you scoop up the zingy, herby, moreish leftovers.
Courgette fritters, halloumi, avocado, poached egg, yoghurt, dukkah at Sunday
£11.50
Unless you live in the Richard-Curtis-film wonderland that is N1 (or have just been turfed out of HMP Pentonville), you probably haven’t had the pleasure of brunch at Sunday. Get there early and get there hungry, because its menu is wall-to-wall delicious. This gloriously green stalwart is crispy, creamy, salty and oozy in all the right measures. It’s as balanced as gymnast Simone Biles and just as flawlessly photogenic. Share it with a pal so you can follow it with a stack of fluffy pancakes, which come with berries and honeycomb butter. Magic.
Chef’s Green Curry at Farmacy
£15
The whole menu is meat- and dairy-free at Notting Hill’s Farmacy, which was opened by Camilla Fayed (whose dad used to own Harrods). But it’s the distinctly unfancy-sounding chef’s green curry that will really have you feeling cocooned in a lemongrass onesie. The base of brown rice is sprouted, making it easier to digest, and the light, fragrant sauce smothers enough fresh veg that you’ve practically smashed your five-a-day in one sitting. That’s the kind of healthy eating we like the sound of.
Koshari at Koshari Street
£5.95
Pretty much the only way the Egyptian street food koshari could be a more satisfying dish would be if it involved a layer of mashed potato since it’s a pulse lucky dip of rice, pasta, lentils and chickpeas. On top of that carb fiesta, an expertly balanced tomato sauce (spiced mild, hot or mad: you have been warned) is poured on then sprinkled with a seeded spice mix called doqqa and topped off with a tangle of crisp-fried onion. Vegan by nature since the nineteenth century, and perfect just the way it is.
